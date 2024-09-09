Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Inside Seahawks’ decision to pass on game-sealing play

Sep 9, 2024, 1:37 PM

YouTube video
Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

There were many differences between the past and present regimes on display for the Seattle Seahawks during their season opener Sunday.

Bump: The play-calling change for Seahawks OC Grubb to make

One of the most stark contrasts in style came late in the game and helped Seattle walk off Lumen Field with a 26-20 victory over the Denver Broncos.

With 1 minute, 48 seconds left in the game, the Seahawks faced a third-and-6 from their own 34-yard line while holding on to a six-point lead.

In previous seasons under longtime head coach Pete Carroll, the Seahawks likely would have went the conservative route. They would have run the ball in an effort to force Denver to call its last timeout, which would probably lead to punting the ball away, and the defense would be tasked with keeping the Broncos out of the end zone.

Instead, Macdonald went the more aggressive route, calling for offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb to dial up a pass play to get the first down and ice the game. The risk, however, was an incompletion would allow Denver to have a timeout while attempting a game-winning drive.

The risk paid off for Macdonald and the Seahawks, as quarterback Geno Smith connected with Tyler Lockett on a difficult nine-yard throw and catch that sealed the victory.

Macdonald explained what went into that decision during his weekly conversation with Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Monday.

“We kind of code out our … four-minute third downs, based off the risk that we want to take and how we want to handle the clock,” Macdonald said. “And just with where Denver was with timeouts, it just felt like we needed to be aggressive in that situation.

“Ultimately, all these decisions are my decisions, so (I) just get that (message) to Grubb. I think I got it to him after the first-down call, and then he calls the rest of the drive accordingly.”

The first-year head coach later detailed the risk-reward aspect of the decision-making process.

“If we didn’t complete that pass, you’re looking at like 1:40 (left) with a timeout. They’re in a four-down situation anyways. That’s plenty of time to go down the field,” he said. “… If we ran it and they used the timeout, now you’re still looking at 1:40 but no timeouts. That’s still a lot of time to go down the field. So, we’re like, shoot, (it’s) basically the same situation. Let’s go try to put it away.”

Macdonald credited Grubb for dialing up the right call, and Smith and Lockett for their part in converting a tough play.

“I thought he made a great call. I just finished watching the play (on film), and it’s just a tremendous play,” Macdonald said. “… That (throwing) window was so small, and then the play that Tyler made … was just incredible.”

Catch the weekly Mike Macdonald Show at 9:30 a.m. each Monday morning after Seahawks Sunday games during Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, or 9:30 a.m. the following weekday morning after non-Sunday Seahawks games. Listen to this week’s edition in the podcast at this link or watch the video at the top of this post.

More Seattle Seahawks coverage

Macdonald shares how Seahawks’ Witherspoon excels in key facet
• How did Macdonald react to being surprised by Marshawn on the sideline?
• Brock Huard: An unsung hero from Seahawks’ Week 1 victory
• ‘We didn’t flinch’: Seahawks’ defense makes big opening statement
Seattle Seahawks already have O-line injury trouble after Week 1 win

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Seattle Seahawks Julian Love defense...

Mike Salk

Salk: The Seahawks played their best defensive game in years

The Seattle Seahawks looked modernized on defense in Sunday's season-opening win, and four players in particular stood out to Mike Salk.

1 hour ago

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon...

Zac Hereth

Macdonald shares how Seahawks’ Witherspoon excels in key facet

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald plans to utilize Devon Witherspoon's unique abilities as a blitzer.

8 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald...

Brent Stecker

How did Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald react to being surprised by Marshawn?

In the middle of the first quarter of Mike Macdonald's first game as Seattle Seahawks coach, he was surprised by Marshawn Lynch on the sideline.

9 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: #Exclusive: The Mike Macdonald Show on #SeattleSports – Week 1 #Seahawks win reaction

The inaugural episode of ‘The Mike Macdonald Show’ with #Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald comes after the Seattle Seahawks defeat the #DenverBroncos in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season. Coach Macdonald joins hosts Brock Huard and Mike Salk (Brock & Salk – Weekdays 6-10am) to break down the victory. What did coach learn about […]

9 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks TE AJ Barner...

Zac Hereth

Brock: An unsung hero from Seahawks’ Week 1 victory

How Seattle Seahawks rookie tight end AJ Barner made a key impact in the team's season-opening victory over Denver.

11 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: #Seahawks Week 1: Salk’s 3 underrated players

The Seahawks came home with a win from their Week 1 game at home over the #DenverBroncos – but Mike Salk points out 3 #Seahawks players who he found to be underrated after the victory. Listen to The Brock & Salk Show weekdays from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Seattle Sports 710 AM or […]

11 hours ago

Inside Seahawks’ decision to pass on game-sealing play