After a breakout rookie season, expectations are sky-high for Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon in year two.

How did Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald react to being surprised by Marshawn?

The Illinois product didn’t disappoint in the Seahawks’ season-opening 26-20 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, either.

Witherspoon totaled seven tackles and a pair of pass breakups while lining up on the outside and in the slot against the Broncos. He didn’t allow a reception the three times he was targeted and also nearly had two sacks and an interception. According to Pro Football Focus, Witherspoon entered Monday with third-highest defensive grade among cornerbacks in Week 1 at 85.3.

“I thought he played really well, again, moving inside and out,” head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday morning during his weekly appearance with Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk. “I wish he would have finished the two sacks that he had an opportunity to get to the QB. I know he’s going to want those back.”

One of the areas Witherspoon has excelled in that is unique for his position is blitzing, and Macdonald said he plans to utilize that aspect of the cornerback’s skill set.

“He’s one of our best blitzers,” Macdonald said. “He’ll be on the move. You know you’re going to (have to) account for him in the blitz game.”

Former NFL quarterback Brock Huard asked Macdonald what makes Witherspoon so effective in that facet.

“Timing is critical. You want to be on time. It’s just a function of time and space,” Macdonald said. “And then even if they do have him accounted for, he’s slippery. He’s got a way to work angles. He’s got a couple of moves up the sleeve that he just has a good feel for, like how to take on the blocker in relation to where the quarterback is.”

‘A clever play’

The Broncos pulled within one score late in the fourth quarter on a scramble by Denver quarterback Bo Nix that resulted in a touchdown. As Nix was running toward the end zone, Witherspoon took a step forward but was then drawn off his feet by a pump fake, which ultimately helped Nix reach the end zone. However, Macdonald was impressed by what Witherspoon did on the play despite it seeming like he missed an opportunity to keep Denver from scoring.

“He’s in a tough spot there because he’s in man, and you can’t leave your guy in man coverage,” Macdonald explained. “And actually I thought it was kind of a clever play, like try to bait him into maybe throwing it and make a play. He kind of improvised there, but I thought that was a pretty heady play by him.”

