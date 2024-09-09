A look at the stat sheet will show a number of Seattle Seahawks who played key roles in the team’s season-opening 26-20 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Lumen Field.

Kenneth Walker’s 103 yards and touchdown rushing, Julian Love’s team-high 12 tackles and an interception, and Boye Mafe’s two tackles for loss and one sack are among the performances that stood out in the box score.

But the stats don’t always tell the tale, and one Seahawk whose name only shows up under downs played was an unsung hero of the Week 1 victory, according to former NFL quarterback and college football analyst Brock Huard.

“AJ (Barner) blocked well, man,” Huard said during Blue 88 on Brock and Salk on Monday. “I think there was one block he was kicking himself (about). Late in that fourth quarter they threw third-down bubble (screen) to (Zach) Charbonnet on kind of a cool little motion, and that was about the only block I think he was defeated on. He sealed edges, he came across the line of scrimmage on a bunch of their zone stuff and was just a willing hammer into a bunch of nails.”

Barner, a rookie fourth-round pick out of Michigan, was thrust into a more prominent role as the No. 2 tight end in the opener due to veteran Pharaoh Brown being inactive with a foot injury suffered in training camp. The 22-year-old Barner logged 32 snaps (48% of Seattle’s 67 offensive plays), per Pro Football Reference.

“I thought he did an awesome job for his first game out, thrown into a situation with injury, and was more than capable,” Huard said.

‘He’s got some juice’

Barner didn’t put up gaudy receiving totals for his position in college and was viewed as more of a blocking tight end entering the NFL. The Seahawks used him that way against Denver, as the rookie didn’t have a target or reception despite be in on nearly 50% of the team’s offensive plays.

But Huard has heard the organization is high on what Barner brings to the table.

“People talked about him a lot,” Huard said. “Maybe not the coaches quite as much, but people around the program that I trust we’re like, ‘Yeah, man, this AJ guys got some stuff to him. He’s got some juice. This is not too big for him.’ And to come in right away as a rookie and just do a phenomenal, unsung job in that way in that run game, I thought AJ played really, really well.”

