Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners Playoff Chase: Is door to a wild card opening?

Sep 9, 2024, 8:11 AM

Seattle Mariners Justin Turner...

Justin Turner of the Seattle Mariners throws to first base in St. Louis. (Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

(Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Mariners continue to hang around in the American League playoff race, and a slip by a team in position for a wild card has made things a little more interesting with just three weeks left in the regular season.

Mariners have a new injury concern with just weeks to go

First, let’s look at what the Mariners have done of late.

Seattle’s postseason hopes looked to be hanging by a thread early last week when they dropped four straight games including back-to-back walkoffs in Oakland, falling under .500 for the first time since April as a result. The M’s shook that off, however, and have won four of their last five including a weekend series win in St. Louis to get to 73-71 heading into an off day Monday.

When you put stretches together this time of year like Seattle’s last five games, you’re probably going to head the right direction in the standings. And that is certainly the case for the Mariners.

Seattle is still chasing Houston for the AL West lead, with the Astros (77-66) up in the division by 4 1/2 games after they – like the M’s did in St. Louis – took two of three from the Arizona Diamondbacks this weekend. That’s still a not-impossible deficit to make up for Seattle, because even though just 18 games remain for the Mariners, three of them are against the Astros.

But what about the wild card? It appears a door is opening there for the Mariners, as Seattle goes into the week just 3 1/2 games from the final wild card from the AL, which currently belongs to the Minnesota Twins. And yeah, it’s been a tough time for the Twins lately.

Minnesota is 76-67 on the year after being swept in three games over the weekend by the Kansas City Royals (79-65), who in doing so actually passed the Twins for the second of the three wild cards. The Twins have now dropped five of their last six, and they’re surely now feeling the heat from the M’s and Detroit Tigers, who are both just 3 1/2 games behind them.

An important note, however: Minnesota won the season series against the Mariners by winning five of their seven games against each other, meaning the Twins own the tiebreaker. So at any point the rest of the year, add a half-game in the standings to Minnesota’s favor as it concerns the M’s. At least Seattle needs just one win in their final series against Houston to clinch the tiebreaker over the Astros, which is a big reason Fangraphs’ playoff odds are still higher for the M’s to win the division (4%) than a wild card (3.5%). While we’re on that topic, Seattle’s overall playoff odds are currently at 7.5% per Fangraphs.

Coming up

The Twins are home this week for three games against a 59-84 Angels team, but also three games next weekend against a 69-75 Cincinnati Reds team that just recently swept aside Houston.

Houston’s schedule is a little more friendly, which isn’t good news for the M’s. The Astros have the 62-82 A’s coming to town before heading to Anaheim for a weekend series with the Angels.

Oh, and it’s about to be a daunting next week and a half in Seattle. The Mariners are opening a nine-game homestand on Tuesday night with the first of two against the 81-64 Padres. Following that quick set, the Texas Rangers (70-74) and AL East-leading New York Yankees (82-61) then come into T-Mobile Park.

Well, no one said it was going to be easy.

More on the Seattle Mariners

Mariners rout Cardinals 10-4 to clinch series win
M’s Insider: How Edgar, simplified approach is helping offense
Mariners now have the most prospects in Baseball America’s Top 100
Video: What do we need to see from Mariners in final month?
Assessing Seattle Mariners’ reported plans to keep Dipoto

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Partly Sunny
High 71° | Low 55°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Luis Castillo...

Brent Stecker

Mariners have a new injury concern with just weeks to go

With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, a key member of the Seattle Mariners left Sunday's game with an injury.

23 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Randy Arozarena...

Jeff Latzke

Mariners rout Cardinals 10-4 to clinch series win

Randy Arozarena and Jorge Polanco hit two-run home runs and the Seattle Mariners scored five times in the first inning on their way to a 10-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

24 hours ago

Seattle Mariners radio Cardinals...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Where to find Mariners-Cards, Seahawks-Broncos on the radio

Details on the Seattle Mariners and Seattle Seahawks radio broadcasts that will overlap on Sunday, Sept. 8.

2 days ago

St. Louis Cardinals Kyle Gibson Seattle Mariners 2024...

Warren Mayes

Mariners fall 2-0 to Cardinals despite Gilbert’s brilliant outing

Logan Gilbert allowed just two hits in eight innings, but surrendered a late two-run homer as the Seattle Mariners lost 2-0 to the Cardinals.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford and Cal Raleigh...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners Insider: How Edgar, simplified approach is helping offense

Veterans credited new Seattle Mariners hitting coach Edgar Martinez for the team's recent offensive improvements.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller St. Louis Cardinals 2024...

David Solomon

Miller pitches six strong frames, M’s beat Cardinals 6-1 for third straight win

Bryce Miller tossed six scoreless innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 for their third straight win.

3 days ago

Mariners Playoff Chase: Is door to a wild card opening?