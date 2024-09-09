The Seattle Seahawks are off to a 1-0 start in the Mike Macdonald after rebounding from an uneven first half to beat the Denver Broncos 26-20 on Sunday afternoon.

As we do after each Seahawks game, we have enlisted the voices of Seattle Sports to share their instant reactions to the game. Find out what they have to say below, and make sure to listen all day Monday to Seattle Sports on 710 AM, our app or streaming online for much more Seahawks reaction beginning with Brock and Salk at 6 a.m. and The Mike Macdonald Show with Seattle’s new coach at 9:30.

• Mike Salk – Brock and Salk (6-10 a.m.)

That was the best Seahawks defensive performance we’ve seen in years. Yes, it came against a rookie quarterback in Denver’s Bo Nix who didn’t seem ready for primetime. But it was dominant.

The tackling was nearly perfect – there was a Seahawks defender ready to hit on the rare occasion they actually gave up a completion. The middle of the field – for years an area of extreme weakness – was a horror show for Nix rather than the Seahawks’ defenders. The new linebackers looked fast – actually much faster than what we’ve seen recently. And the communication was everything we had been promised.

I can’t wait to see this defense against a veteran quarterback and a better offense to see if this is real. If it is, look out!

If I’m delayed in mentioning the offense, it’s because the offense itself was delayed in showing up for the game. They had a brutal first half in which they gifted Denver 13 of its 20 points. There are some very real questions about the interior of the offensive line. But once they got in rhythm running the ball, everything opened up.

Anyone else willing to chalk it up to first half of the first game of the first season under a first-time offensive coordinator?

• Bob Stelton – Wyman and Bob (2-7 p.m.)

The Seahawks’ defense is back to being a problem… in a good way! At least for this week.

They were aggressive, flying all over the field in a way that we haven’t seen in a number of seasons. Maybe the most impressive part of their day was what they were faced with by virtue of the offense putting them in terrible positions.

The Broncos began one drive on the Hawks’ 20-yard line after a Geno Smith interception, and even with that field position, they held Denver to a field goal. After a muffed punt by Dee Williams, Denver started another drive at the Seahawks’ 9-yard line. Once again, the defense was rock solid and held the Broncos to another field goal.

The defense did give up a late-game TD drive, and there will certainly be some mistakes they’ll see on tape, but overall it was a very strong day for the defense.

The offensive line, though – and specifically Anthony Bradford and Laken Tomlinson – had an absolutely atrocious first half. Things definitely improved after halftime for the offense overall thanks in large part to a big day running the ball for Kenneth Walker III.

There are certainly things that need to be improved on in all areas, but it was a positive start to the season.

• Dave Wyman – Wyman and Bob/Seahawks Radio

