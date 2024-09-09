Close
Seahawks already have O-line injury trouble after Week 1 win

Sep 8, 2024, 5:44 PM | Updated: 7:22 pm

Seattle Seahawks George Fant preseason 2024...

Seattle Seahawks right tackle George Fant looks on during an Aug. 24 preseason game. (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

(Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


The Seattle Seahawks’ offensive line was decimated by a slew of injuries last season, forcing the unit to roll out 10 different starting combinations over the 17-game slate.

It didn’t take long for the injury bug to strike the O-line again this year.

Late in the first quarter of Seattle’s season-opening win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, veteran right tackle George Fant exited the game with a knee injury. Shortly afterward, the Seahawks declared him out for the rest of the game.

“He has a little bit of a knee (injury),” Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald said. “We’re not sure what’s going on, but we’ll figure that out.”

Fant was replaced in Sunday’s game by fourth-year reserve tackle Stone Forsythe, who made eight starts last season while filling in due to injuries.

Fant was already essentially the Seahawks’ second-string right tackle. He was starting the season there in place of former third-round pick Abraham Lucas, who is on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from January knee surgery. Players on the PUP list are required to miss at least the first four games.

Seattle signed Fant this offseason largely as a contingency plan for the possibility of Lucas missing time. Lucas, a third-year pro out of Washington State and a local product from Everett’s Archbishop Murphy High School, was limited to just six games with lingering issues last year after injuring his knee in Week 1. The Seahawks had hoped Lucas would recover in time for this season, but general manager John Schneider said last month that the team is being cautious and playing “the long game” with Lucas’ health.

Fant, a ninth-year veteran, is in his second stint with Seattle. He spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks between 2016 and 2019, starting 24 games for the franchise. He then played the next three seasons with the New York Jets before signing with Houston and starting 13 games for the Texans last year.

