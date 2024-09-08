Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Observations: What stood out from 26-20 win vs Broncos

Sep 8, 2024, 4:27 PM | Updated: 7:22 pm

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith...

Geno Smith and Noah Fant of the Seattle Seahawks celebrate after Smith's rushing touchdown during a Sept. 8, 2024 game. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

(Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

It was a sloppy start, but the first game of the Mike Macdonald era was a success for the Seattle Seahawks.

Instant Reaction | Rost’s column | Recap | Stats

The Seahawks trailed nearly immediately after a turnover gifted the Broncos points, and they went into halftime with a four-point deficit. But they righted the ship in the second half and secured a 26-20 victory (box score here) in game where they were clearly the more talented to team.

Here are five observations from Seattle’s season-opening victory.

Pass defense on point: The Seahawks made life hard for rookie quarterback Bo Nix in his NFL debut. The Broncos came in with a pretty clear gameplan to try get their passing game going with short throws and screen passes, and Seattle shut those plays down time after time. On the few occasions Nix and the Broncos did try to push things down the field, there were rarely open receivers to go to. Seattle held the first-round pick to just 138 yards on 26-of-42 passing with two interceptions, and at one point he had just 41 yards passing on 21 attempts in the first half. Riq Woolen put exclamation point on the standout day for the pass defense with a fourth-quarter pick that sealed the game. It will be interesting to see what this unit can do against a more experienced quarterback and a team that’s willing to take more shots down the field.

• The right side of the OL is in bad shape: The right side of the offensive line was already an area of concern with starting right tackle Abraham Lucas out and right guard Anthony Bradford still very unproven. Well, it’s even more of a concern after first game of the season. Fant exited early with a knee injury and didn’t return, which resulted in Stone Forsythe coming in at tackle. Missing Fant seemed to rear its head immediately when an unblocked blitzer came off the right side to pressure Geno Smith and force an incompletion on third down, although that may have also been on Smith for not recognizing the pressure. Additionally, neither Bradford or Forsythe looked very good. Bradford was called for holding twice, including once in the end zone for a Denver safety. Forsythe also had a play where he got beat so bad off the line of scrimmage that he didn’t lay a finger on the rusher off the edge.

• Run the dang ball: The Seahawks rushed for just 56 yards on 10 carries in the first half, and 34 of those yards came on Smith’s TD run. Seattle showed a greater commitment to the run game in the second half, and it really paid off. Starting running back Kenneth Walker III rushed for 84 of his 103 yards and a touchdown after the intermission, averaging a stout 6.5 yards per carry. The commitment to the run helped mask some of the pass-protection problems that were evident in the first half, and it resulted in an offense that was able to sustain drives.

• First-play problems: It wasn’t a pretty start for the offense, and a big factor in that was the Seahawks’ inability to start drives with positive plays. Smith was sacked on the first play of Seattle’s first drive, which pretty much set the tone for the rest of the day. Here’s how all of Seattle’s drives started for the remainder of the first half: false start, holding, four-yard run, safety (holding), three-yard run, safety, sack. Those problems faded in the second half, and the offense looked a whole lot better as well.

• A reminder from Geno: Much of the praise Smith gets about his quarterback play is from how accurate of a passer he is, which makes sense considering he led the NFL completion percentage two seasons ago. But the 33-year-old veteran gave a reminder that he’s also a threat to make plays with his legs when the time calls for it. Smith showed off his wheels on Seattle’s first TD of the day, escaping the pocket and making defenders miss as he scrambled 34 yards for what ended up being the longest play for either team. Smith certainly isn’t a run-first quarterback, but he can still add something to the offense with his legs.

More on the Seattle Seahawks’ season opener

‘We didn’t flinch’: Seahawks defense makes opening statement
Hawks already have O-line injury trouble after Week 1 win
Seattle Seahawks RBs key second-half surge in win over Broncos

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Julian Love interception Bo Nix Denver Broncos 2024...

Cameron Van Til

‘We didn’t flinch’: Seahawks defense makes opening statement

The Seattle Seahawks' defense opened the Mike Macdonald era with a stifling performance, even when backed into tough situations.

3 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks RBs key second-half surge in win over Broncos

Kenneth Walker III rushed for over 80 yards and a touchdown and Zach Charbonnet added a 30-yard TD reception for the Seattle Seahawks.

14 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks George Fant preseason 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks already have O-line injury trouble after Week 1 win

Seattle Seahawks right tackle George Fant, starting in place of Abraham Lucas, left the season opener with a knee injury in the first quarter.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Boye Mafe Broncos Bo Nix...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Seahawks Instant Reaction: Weighing in on 26-20 win over Broncos

Following the Seahawks' season-opening win over Denver, see what Seattle Sports' Dave Wyman, Bob Stelton and Mike Salk have to say.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Julian Love...

Stacy Rost

Rost: Seahawks’ season-opening win is a give and take

The Seattle Seahawks' defense looked vastly improved in Sunday's 26-20 win over Denver, but the offense has kinks to work out.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Kenneth Walker III...

Tim Booth

Recap: Walker sparks Seahawks rally as Seattle tops Denver 26-20

Kenneth Walker III helped the Seattle Seahawks overcome a mistake-filled first half to beat the Denver Broncos 26-20 on Sunday in the debut of new coach Mike Macdonald.

3 hours ago

Seahawks Observations: What stood out from 26-20 win vs Broncos