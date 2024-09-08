It was a sloppy start, but the first game of the Mike Macdonald era was a success for the Seattle Seahawks.

Instant Reaction | Rost’s column | Recap | Stats

The Seahawks trailed nearly immediately after a turnover gifted the Broncos points, and they went into halftime with a four-point deficit. But they righted the ship in the second half and secured a 26-20 victory (box score here) in game where they were clearly the more talented to team.

Here are five observations from Seattle’s season-opening victory.

• Pass defense on point: The Seahawks made life hard for rookie quarterback Bo Nix in his NFL debut. The Broncos came in with a pretty clear gameplan to try get their passing game going with short throws and screen passes, and Seattle shut those plays down time after time. On the few occasions Nix and the Broncos did try to push things down the field, there were rarely open receivers to go to. Seattle held the first-round pick to just 138 yards on 26-of-42 passing with two interceptions, and at one point he had just 41 yards passing on 21 attempts in the first half. Riq Woolen put exclamation point on the standout day for the pass defense with a fourth-quarter pick that sealed the game. It will be interesting to see what this unit can do against a more experienced quarterback and a team that’s willing to take more shots down the field.

RIQ PICKS NIX pic.twitter.com/pnzcjFAeK6 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 8, 2024

• The right side of the OL is in bad shape: The right side of the offensive line was already an area of concern with starting right tackle Abraham Lucas out and right guard Anthony Bradford still very unproven. Well, it’s even more of a concern after first game of the season. Fant exited early with a knee injury and didn’t return, which resulted in Stone Forsythe coming in at tackle. Missing Fant seemed to rear its head immediately when an unblocked blitzer came off the right side to pressure Geno Smith and force an incompletion on third down, although that may have also been on Smith for not recognizing the pressure. Additionally, neither Bradford or Forsythe looked very good. Bradford was called for holding twice, including once in the end zone for a Denver safety. Forsythe also had a play where he got beat so bad off the line of scrimmage that he didn’t lay a finger on the rusher off the edge.

• Run the dang ball: The Seahawks rushed for just 56 yards on 10 carries in the first half, and 34 of those yards came on Smith’s TD run. Seattle showed a greater commitment to the run game in the second half, and it really paid off. Starting running back Kenneth Walker III rushed for 84 of his 103 yards and a touchdown after the intermission, averaging a stout 6.5 yards per carry. The commitment to the run helped mask some of the pass-protection problems that were evident in the first half, and it resulted in an offense that was able to sustain drives.

• First-play problems: It wasn’t a pretty start for the offense, and a big factor in that was the Seahawks’ inability to start drives with positive plays. Smith was sacked on the first play of Seattle’s first drive, which pretty much set the tone for the rest of the day. Here’s how all of Seattle’s drives started for the remainder of the first half: false start, holding, four-yard run, safety (holding), three-yard run, safety, sack. Those problems faded in the second half, and the offense looked a whole lot better as well.

• A reminder from Geno: Much of the praise Smith gets about his quarterback play is from how accurate of a passer he is, which makes sense considering he led the NFL completion percentage two seasons ago. But the 33-year-old veteran gave a reminder that he’s also a threat to make plays with his legs when the time calls for it. Smith showed off his wheels on Seattle’s first TD of the day, escaping the pocket and making defenders miss as he scrambled 34 yards for what ended up being the longest play for either team. Smith certainly isn’t a run-first quarterback, but he can still add something to the offense with his legs.

And he does it himself 💨 pic.twitter.com/8nfgmHbf9j — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 8, 2024

More on the Seattle Seahawks’ season opener

• ‘We didn’t flinch’: Seahawks defense makes opening statement

• Hawks already have O-line injury trouble after Week 1 win

• Seattle Seahawks RBs key second-half surge in win over Broncos

Follow @ZacHereth