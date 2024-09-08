The Seattle Seahawks listed reserve cornerback Artie Burns as one of their inactives for Sunday afternoon’s season opener against the Denver Broncos, one day after elevating the ninth-year veteran from the practice squad.

General manager John Schneider said on the Seahawks’ pregame show that they wanted to reward Burns for his strong training camp by elevating him from the practice squad.

Burns suffered a toe injury in Seattle’s preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 24. He was expected to be the team’s No. 4 cornerback this season behind the trio of Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen and Tre Brown. He was released as part of Seattle’s initial 53-man roster cutdown on Aug. 27, but was re-signed to the practice squad the following day.

Burns also began last season on the practice squad before being elevated for the opener. He then signed to the 53-man roster after two games and appeared in 14 total games, including one start.

Here is the full list of Seattle’s seven inactives:

• CB Artie Burns

• OLB Uchenna Nwosu

• TE Pharaoh Brown

• DE Myles Adams

• C Jalen Sundell

• G Sataoa Laumea

• T Michael Jerrell

Seattle already ruled out Nwosu and Brown on Friday. Nwosu suffered a sprained MCL during the Seahawks’ preseason finale on Aug. 24. Brown, the team’s backup tight end, has been sidelined with a foot injury that he suffered during a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 15.

Here are the Broncos’ seven inactives:

• QB Zach Wilson

• WR Troy Franklin

• RB Blake Watson

• CB Kris Abrams-Draine

• T Frank Crum

• TE Lucas Krull

• DL Eyioma Uwazurike

Franklin, a fourth-round pick from Oregon, was a healthy scratch.

