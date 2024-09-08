Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Inactives: CB Artie Burns among the seven out

Sep 8, 2024, 12:01 PM | Updated: 12:33 pm

Seattle Seahawks Artie Burns Philadelphia Eagles 2023...

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns tackles Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts in 2023. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

(Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks listed reserve cornerback Artie Burns as one of their inactives for Sunday afternoon’s season opener against the Denver Broncos, one day after elevating the ninth-year veteran from the practice squad.

General manager John Schneider said on the Seahawks’ pregame show that they wanted to reward Burns for his strong training camp by elevating him from the practice squad.

Burns suffered a toe injury in Seattle’s preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 24. He was expected to be the team’s No. 4 cornerback this season behind the trio of Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen and Tre Brown. He was released as part of Seattle’s initial 53-man roster cutdown on Aug. 27, but was re-signed to the practice squad the following day.

Burns also began last season on the practice squad before being elevated for the opener. He then signed to the 53-man roster after two games and appeared in 14 total games, including one start.

Bump: Key matchup to watch in Seahawks-Broncos opener

Here is the full list of Seattle’s seven inactives:

• CB Artie Burns

• OLB Uchenna Nwosu

• TE Pharaoh Brown

• DE Myles Adams

• C Jalen Sundell

• G Sataoa Laumea

• T Michael Jerrell

Seattle already ruled out Nwosu and Brown on Friday. Nwosu suffered a sprained MCL during the Seahawks’ preseason finale on Aug. 24. Brown, the team’s backup tight end, has been sidelined with a foot injury that he suffered during a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 15.

Here are the Broncos’ seven inactives:

• QB Zach Wilson

• WR Troy Franklin

• RB Blake Watson

• CB Kris Abrams-Draine

• T Frank Crum

• TE Lucas Krull

• DL Eyioma Uwazurike

Franklin, a fourth-round pick from Oregon, was a healthy scratch.

More Seattle Seahawks coverage

• Three strengths, three question marks for 2024 Seahawks
• 2 Takes: Predicting the Seahawks’ record, key stats, and more
• Seahawks elevate two DBs from practice squad ahead of opener
• Seahawks present steep challenge for Broncos rookie QB
• Brock: A stat to watch in Seattle Seahawks’ opener vs Broncos

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf catch Patrick Surtain II 2022...

Cameron Van Til

Bump: Key matchup to watch in Seahawks-Broncos opener

Michael Bumpus looks at a key matchup of two-time Pro Bowlers to watch in the Seattle Seahawks' season opener against the Denver Broncos.

6 hours ago

Seattle Mariners radio Cardinals...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Where to find Mariners-Cards, Seahawks-Broncos on the radio

Details on the Seattle Mariners and Seattle Seahawks radio broadcasts that will overlap on Sunday, Sept. 8.

15 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Tyler Lockett DK Metcalf Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2023...

Cameron Van Til

Three strengths, three question marks for 2024 Seahawks

A look at three strengths and three question marks for the Seattle Seahawks as they get set to kick off the 2024 season.

16 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Artie Burns celebrates incomplete pass Carolina Panthers 2023...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks elevate two DBs from practice squad ahead of opener

The Seattle Seahawks elevated cornerback Artie Burns and safety Marquise Blair from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's season opener.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Jason Myers field goal attempt Tennessee Titans 2023...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks position group preview: A look at special teams

We conclude our Seattle Seahawks position group previews with a look at special teams, which was a strength for the Hawks last year.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith passes Washington Commanders 2023...

SeattleSports.com Staff

2 Takes: Predicting the Seahawks’ record, key stats, and more

SeattleSports.com writers Zac Hereth and Cameron Van Til make predictions for the Seattle Seahawks' 2024 season.

1 day ago

Seahawks Inactives: CB Artie Burns among the seven out