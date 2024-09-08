Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

Top 25 Watch: UW Huskies rise in Coaches Poll, still snubbed by AP

Sep 8, 2024, 11:39 AM

UW Huskies football poll top 25...

Decker DeGraaf of the UW Huskies makes a touchdown catch against Eastern Michigan. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

The US LBM Coaches Poll continues to be much kinder to the UW Huskies than The Associated Press’ Top 25 college football poll.

Instant observations from UW Huskies’ win over Eastern Michigan

For a second straight week, Washington is ranked in the former poll but well on the outside of the top 25 in the latter.

The Huskies rose three spots in Sunday’s Coaches Poll to No. 22 after beating Eastern Michigan 30-9 on Saturday to improve to 2-0 on the season. UW cracked the top 25 last Tuesday as the final team in the previous rankings.

The new AP poll that came out late Sunday morning, however, has Washington as essentially the No. 31 team in the country as it is the sixth team listed under “others receiving votes.” The teams between the Huskies and the top 25 are Illinois, Boise State, Texas A&M, Syracuse and Memphis.

Washington coming in behind Boise State in particular is interesting. The Broncos, who were not ranked last week either, are 1-1 after falling to Oregon 37-34 on a last-second field goal Saturday night. That result dropped Oregon (2-0) two spots to No. 9 in the new AP poll. The Ducks have had a less-than-impressive start to the season, as they opened the year with a 24-14 win over Idaho that saw the Vandals come within three points of the lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Even with the Huskies still missing from the top 25, their new conference, the Big Ten, is second among all conferences in this week’s poll with six teams in the rankings. Only the SEC has more with eight. The Big Ten teams in the top 25 are No. 3 Ohio State, No. 8 Penn State, No. 9 Oregon, No. 11 USC, No. 17 Michigan (who lost Saturday to new No. 2 Texas) and No. 23 Nebraska.

The UW Huskies have their first big test of the season next Saturday when they play their first non-conference version of the Apple Cup against the rival WSU Cougars at 12:30 p.m. at Seattle’s Lumen Field. The Cougars are also 2-0 after handling Texas Tech 37-16 in Pullman on Saturday night.

More on UW Huskies football

Dawg Talk: Brock Huard’s weekly look at the UW Huskies
Big Ten says penalty missed on play that injured UW TE Moore
What Huard saw in UW Huskies’ first win under coach Fisch

UW Huskies

UW Huskies Jeremiah Hunter and Keith Reynolds...

Zac Hereth

Instant observations from UW Huskies’ 30-9 win vs E. Michigan

A look at what stood out as the UW Huskies improved to 2-0 under first-year head coach Jedd Fisch with a home win over Eastern Michigan.

19 hours ago

UW Huskies Will Rogers TD pass Eastern Michigan 2024...

Chris Talbott

Will Rogers throws 4 TDs, Huskies beat Eastern Michigan 30-9

Will Rogers threw four TD passes, including two to Denzel Boston, as the UW Huskies shook off a slow start to beat Eastern Michigan 30-9.

20 hours ago

UW Huskies Eastern Michigan Chris Creighton...

The Associated Press

Preview: Huskies get rare taste of MACtion vs Eastern Michigan

The UW Huskies will take on an Eastern Michigan team coached by Chris Creighton, a former Roosevelt High School QB who grew up going to games at Husky Stadium.

3 days ago

UW Huskies Jonah Coleman carry vs. Weber State 2024...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Dawg Talk: Brock Huard’s weekly look at the UW Huskies

In the 2024 debut edition of "Dawg Talk," Brock Huard breaks down the UW Huskies following their season-opening win over Weber State.

3 days ago

UW Huskies Quentin Moore...

Christian Caple

Big Ten says penalty missed on play that injured UW TE Moore

UW Huskies insider Christian Caple looks at the play -- and missed penalty -- where Washington tight end Quentin Moore was injured Saturday.

4 days ago

UW Huskies Will Rogers Weber State...

Brent Stecker

What Brock Huard saw in UW Huskies’ first win under coach Fisch

"They were buttoned-up, man," Brock Huard said of the UW Huskies' win on Saturday. "There were not a whole bunch of issues."

5 days ago

Top 25 Watch: UW Huskies rise in Coaches Poll, still snubbed by AP