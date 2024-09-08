Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE STORM

Loyd scores 20, Horston 16 as Storm rout Mercury 90-66

Sep 7, 2024, 8:47 PM

Seattle Storm Jordan Horston Phoenix Mercury 2024...

Jordan Horston of the Seattle Storm shoots a 3-pointer against the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday. (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

(Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 20 points, Jordan Horston added 16 on 7-of-8 shooting and Skylar Diggins-Smith had a double-double to help the Seattle Storm beat the Phoenix Mercury 90-66 Saturday night.

Seattle Storm 90, Phoenix Mercury 66: Box score

Diggins-Smith finished with 12 points and 11 assists and Nneka Ogwumike scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Seattle (21-14). The Storm are 1 1/2 games behind Las Vegas for the No. 4 seed. Phoenix is 1 1/2 games behind Indiana for the sixth seed.

Horston made a hook shot that gave the Storm the lead for good with almost 8 minutes left in the second quarter and sparked a 17-4 run. Horston scored seven more points while Diggins-Smith and Sami Whitcomb each hit a 3-pointer in the spurt that pushed Seattle’s lead to 36-23 with 3:17 left in the first half.

Horston, who scored in double figures for the first time since prior to the monthlong break for the Paris Olympics, poured in 11 points as Seattle outscored the Mercury 28-13 in the second quarter to take a 15-point lead into halftime.

Diana Taurasi led Phoenix (17-19) with 18 points. Kahleah Copper added 11 points on 4-of-16 shooting.

Seattle hit 12 3-pointers — including three apiece by Whitcomb, Diggins-Smith and Loyd — and committed just six turnovers.

Storm reunite with Olympic star Gabby Williams

Seattle Storm

New York Liberty Sabrina Ionescu Seattle Storm 2024...

Doug Feinberg

Storm fall to WNBA-leading Liberty 77-70 for sixth loss in nine games

The Seattle Storm dropped to 3-6 since the Olympic break after losing 77-70 to the New York Liberty, who own the WNBA's best record.

2 days ago

Seattle Storm Skylar Diggins-Smith Las Vegas Aces 2024...

The Associated Press

Diggins-Smith, Loyd lead Storm to key win over Sun 71-64

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 18 points, Jewell Loyd added 17 and the Seattle Storm beat the Connecticut Sun 71-64.

4 days ago

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd...

The Associated Press

Storm outshined by Sun in 93-86 defeat

The Seattle Storm lose their second straight and fall to 2-5 since returning to play after the Olympic break.

6 days ago

Seattle Storm...

The Associated Press

Storm clinch playoff berth despite 98-85 loss to Liberty

Breanna Stewart scores 32 points against her former team as the Seattle Storm lose 98-85 to the New York Liberty.

8 days ago

Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd...

The Associated Press

Jewell Loyd hits go-ahead 3 as Storm beat Dream 85-81

Jewell Loyd scored 28 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 23.1 seconds left, and the Seattle Storm rallied past the Atlanta Dream 85-81.

10 days ago

Seattle Storm Washington Mystics Brittney Sykes...

The Associated Press

Sykes scores 20, makes winning FTs to lift Mystics over Storm 74-72

Brittney Sykes scored 20 points, including the winning free throws with 1.1 seconds left, and the Washington Mystics handed the Seattle Storm just their fourth home loss, 74-72.

12 days ago

Loyd scores 20, Horston 16 as Storm rout Mercury 90-66