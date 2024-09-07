Close
Seattle Sports
Listen to Seattle Sports: Mariners face Cardinals

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks elevate two DBs from practice squad ahead of opener

Sep 7, 2024, 3:02 PM | Updated: 4:44 pm

Seattle Seahawks Artie Burns celebrates incomplete pass Carolina Panthers 2023...

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns celebrates an incomplete pass during a 2023 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks elevated veteran cornerback Artie Burns and safety Marquise Blair from the practice squad on Saturday ahead of their season opener against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

2 Takes: Predicting the Seahawks’ record, key stats, and more

Burns is expected to be the team’s No. 4 cornerback this season behind the trio of Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen and Tre Brown. The ninth-year veteran was released as part of Seattle’s initial 53-man roster cutdown on Aug. 27, but was re-signed to the practice squad the following day. Burns also began last season on the practice squad before being elevated for the opener. He then signed to the 53-man roster after two games and appeared in 14 total games, including one start.

Burns suffered a toe injury in Seattle’s preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 24, but this move indicates he’s recovered.

The vast majority of Burns’ career snaps have come at outside corner, but he logged 33 of his 43 snaps this preseason at the nickel spot, according to Pro Football Focus. He brings a veteran presence to a young cornerback room, having made 39 career starts over his previous eight NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears and Seahawks.

Blair, a 2019 second-round draft pick by Seattle, is back for his second stint with the Seahawks after signing with the team on July 26. He initially spent three seasons with Seattle and showed promise, but appeared in just 22 games due to injuries. He was waived by the Seahawks prior to the 2022 season.

Blair then landed on Carolina’s practice squad and appeared in three games for the Panthers in 2022, playing almost exclusively on special teams. He also spent part of the 2022 season on the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad. He then signed a reserve/future contract with Philadelphia in February 2023, but was released by the Eagles later that spring. After that, he wasn’t on an NFL roster until reuniting with Seattle this summer.

The Seahawks’ safety group features projected starters Julian Love and Rayshawn Jenkins, along with backups K’Von Wallace and Coby Bryant. Blair provides added depth with Jenkins listed on the injury report with a calf injury earlier this week. Jenkins was listed as a full participant in Friday’s practice.

Per NFL rules, players can be elevated and returned to the practice squad three times in a season before having to be signed to the 53-man roster.

Seahawks elevate two DBs from practice squad ahead of opener