The Seattle Seahawks elevated veteran cornerback Artie Burns and safety Marquise Blair from the practice squad on Saturday ahead of their season opener against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

2 Takes: Predicting the Seahawks’ record, key stats, and more

Burns is expected to be the team’s No. 4 cornerback this season behind the trio of Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen and Tre Brown. The ninth-year veteran was released as part of Seattle’s initial 53-man roster cutdown on Aug. 27, but was re-signed to the practice squad the following day. Burns also began last season on the practice squad before being elevated for the opener. He then signed to the 53-man roster after two games and appeared in 14 total games, including one start.

Burns suffered a toe injury in Seattle’s preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 24, but this move indicates he’s recovered.

The vast majority of Burns’ career snaps have come at outside corner, but he logged 33 of his 43 snaps this preseason at the nickel spot, according to Pro Football Focus. He brings a veteran presence to a young cornerback room, having made 39 career starts over his previous eight NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears and Seahawks.

Blair, a 2019 second-round draft pick by Seattle, is back for his second stint with the Seahawks after signing with the team on July 26. He initially spent three seasons with Seattle and showed promise, but appeared in just 22 games due to injuries. He was waived by the Seahawks prior to the 2022 season.

Follow @CameronVanTil