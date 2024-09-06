The Seattle Mariners are fighting for the playoff lives in the final month of the season with deficits to make up in the American League West and wild card races.

Assessing Seattle Mariners’ reported plans to keep Jerry Dipoto

It’s been a long fall from grace for the M’s after leading their division by as many as 10 games in June, but they still hold slim hopes trailing Houston by 4 1/2 games with 21 remaining.

With Seattle in the midst of a critical stretch run, Seattle Sports’ Bob Stelton answers five key questions surrounding the M’s in this week’s edition of Bob’s Baseball Breakdown. This week Stelton answers:

• What do you make of Julio Rodíguez’s recent surge? Does it bode well for next year?

• What are the early impressions of new head coach Dan Wilson and hitting coach Edgar Martinez?

• How do you feel about trading a starting pitcher for offense this offseason?

• What do you want to see from the Mariners in their final 21 games?

• How much hope do you have in Seattle to reach the playoffs?

