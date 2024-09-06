Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks injury report: Two players ruled out for season opener

Sep 6, 2024, 2:18 PM | Updated: 2:46 pm

Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu runs out of the tunnel before an Aug. 24 preseason game. (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


The Seattle Seahawks ruled out edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu and backup tight end Pharaoh Brown on Friday ahead of Sunday afternoon’s season opener against the Denver Broncos.

Seahawks vs Broncos Details: TV, radio, uniforms, more

The Seahawks also listed veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett as questionable, but head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Friday that the team expects him to play. Lockett was listed as a full participant in Friday’s practice after being designated as limited on Wednesday and Thursday with a thigh issue.

Starting tight end Noah Fant, starting safety Rayshawn Jenkins and key outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones were also listed as full participants in Friday’s practice after being designated as limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Nwosu suffered a sprained MCL during the Seahawks’ preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 24 and was expected to miss two to six weeks, according to an Aug. 26 social media post from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Seattle didn’t place Nwosu on the physically unable to perform list, which requires a player to sit out at least four weeks. That indicates the Seahawks think Nwosu has a chance to return prior to Week 5.

Nwosu tied for the team lead with 9.5 sacks in 2022 before missing 11 games last year with a season-ending pectoral injury.

“We didn’t put him on (the PUP list), so you can probably put two and two together on when we hope to have him back,” Macdonald told reporters Wednesday when asked about Nwosu’s status. “There’s no definite timetable right now though.”

Brown, who signed a one-year deal with Seattle in March after spending last season with the New England Patriots, has been sidelined with a foot injury that he suffered during a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 15.

With Brown out, second-year pro Brady Russell is next in line to fill in as the backup tight end. Russell had a strong preseason with five catches for 47 yards and a touchdown.

