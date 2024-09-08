Close
Bump: Key matchup to watch in Seahawks-Broncos opener

Sep 8, 2024, 9:27 AM

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf catch Patrick Surtain II 2022...

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf makes a catch against Patrick Surtain II in 2022. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II are among the most talented players in the NFL at their respective positions.

Three strengths, three question marks for 2024 Seahawks

On Sunday afternoon, they could provide quite the matchup during the season-opening clash between Seattle and Denver at Lumen Field.

Metcalf, a two-time Pro Bowlers, has racked up 5,332 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns catches over his five seasons in the NFL — the latter of which is tied for fourth in the league over that span.

Surtain, also a two-time Pro Bowler, has totaled seven interceptions and 36 pass breakups over three seasons since the Broncos selected him with the No. 9 overall pick in 2021. Just this past week, Surtain signed a four-year, $96 million extension with Denver, making him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history.

Both players also have an impressive combination of size and speed. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Metcalf was clocked at 4.33 seconds in the 40-yard dash during the 2019 NFL combine. The 6-foot-2, 202-pound Surtain ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds at his college pro day in 2021.

“I cannot wait to see that matchup,” former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus said during Wednesday’s edition of Four Down Territory on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy. “That’s gonna be like a rumble in the jungle. That is gonna be UFC main event type of stuff.

“Now, (Surtain) is gonna see other receivers. He’ll line up on Tyler Lockett if he’s on the left side and (Jaxon Smith-Njigba) as well. But when those two line up, man, get your popcorn.”

Metcalf and Surtain have squared off once before – during the Seahawks’ 17-16 season-opening win over the Broncos in 2022. According to Pro Football Focus, Metcalf had six catches on six targets for 35 yards when Surtain was the nearest defender to him.

Metcalf finished that game with just 36 yards receiving, which was his fifth-lowest total of the season. But he did come up with an impressive 15-yard catch against Surtain on third down to move the chains.

“It’s gonna be great,” Bumpus said. “Two of the best in the game to go after it. I want to see the technique. I want to see the physicality. Are they gonna challenge Patrick when DK is over there? It’s just gonna be a fun matchup.”

Listen to Four Down Territory with former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus at this link or in the audio player near the middle of this story.

Bump: Key matchup to watch in Seahawks-Broncos opener