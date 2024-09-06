Seattle Sports is partnering with STSPN (Snohomish Times Sports Network) to air select Friday night WIAA football games on the Seattle Sports App for the 2024 regular season.

STSPN airs live high school sports in Snohomish County exclusively on YouTube, focusing on the WESCO League. You can watch select football, basketball, lacrosse, volleyball, and other events live on their YouTube page.

Download the Seattle Sports App on iOS or Android to listen to each game live.

Here is the 2024 broadcast schedule for Friday night high school football games airing on STSPN and the Seattle Sports App:

Friday, September 6th at 7 p.m.: Juanita at Glacier Peak

Friday, September 13th at 7 p.m.: Bellevue at Lake Stevens

Friday, September 20th at 7 p.m.: Mariner at Glacier Peak

Friday, September 27th at 7 p.m.: Stanwood at Snohomish

Friday, October 4th at 7 p.m.: Glacier Peak at Lake Stevens

Friday, October 11th at 7 p.m.: Ferndale at Snohomish

Friday, October 18th at 7 p.m.: Arlington at Glacier Peak

Friday, October 25th at 7 p.m.: Jackson at Glacier Peak

Friday, November 1st at 8 p.m.: Lynnwood at Jackson

Click here for more information about STSPN.