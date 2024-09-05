Close
UW HUSKIES

Preview: Huskies get rare taste of MACtion vs Eastern Michigan

Sep 5, 2024, 11:12 AM | Updated: 11:13 am

Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton before the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in 2022. (Loren Orr/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


UW HUSKIES (1-0) vs. EASTERN MICHIGAN (1-0)

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Series record: First meeting.

What’s at stake?

After a solid debut against an FCS opponent, Washington truly engrained itself as a Big Ten school by playing an early season non-conference game against a team from the MAC. The Huskies overwhelmed Weber State 35-3 last week, led by three touchdown runs from Jonah Coleman and a defense that limited the Wildcats to 253 total yards. Eastern Michigan is a better caliber opponent. The Eagles opened the season with a 28-14 win on the road at UMass led by quarterback Cole Synder who threw for 241 yards and one TD, and ran for another score.

UW Huskies vs. EMU key matchup

For the second straight week, Washington’s biggest challenge may be avoiding the temptation to look ahead. The Huskies’ biggest non-conference game looms on the schedule next week facing Washington State in the Apple Cup. The Eagles have been more than capable of pulling upsets over power teams under coach Chris Creighton. Eastern Michigan is 4-5 in its last nine games against Power Four teams.

Players to watch

Eastern Michigan: LB James Djonkam, a transfer from Arizona State, was named the MAC defensive player of the week after recording 13 tackles and one sack in the opener against UMass.

UW Huskies: Coleman looked every bit the part of a star running back in the opener, bursting into the open field when given daylight and grinding out tough yards between the tackles. His day would have been even better if not for a 44-yard TD run called back by a penalty. Coleman was the first back to rush for 100 yards in their Washington debut since 1976.

Homecoming

Creighton played quarterback at Roosevelt High School in Seattle, just a couple of miles from Husky Stadium, and attended Washington games as a kid.

“We actually were close enough where I got sweatbands and dirty socks from guys as they were leaving the locker room,” Creighton said, according to Field Level Media. “I thought I was hitting the treasure chest.”

This will be Creighton’s first trip back to the area as a head coach.

Facts & figures

Washington has won 15 straight home games, the third-longest streak in the country behind Georgia and Michigan. … Eastern Michigan opening the season with consecutive road games for the first time since 2006. The Eagles also played a Big Ten team on Sept. 7 of that season, losing at Michigan State. … Washington backup QB Demond Williams Jr. was the first true freshman to throw a TD in a season opener since 1972 when freshmen became eligible to play.

Seattle Sports staff made additions to this post.

