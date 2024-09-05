Close
BROCK AND SALK

Dawg Talk: Brock Huard’s weekly look at the UW Huskies

Sep 5, 2024, 9:23 AM | Updated: 9:30 am

YouTube video
SeattleSports.com Staff's Profile Picture

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

Welcome to the 2024 debut edition of Dawg Talk, a weekly video breakdown of the UW Huskies from former Washington quarterback and current FOX college football analyst Brock Huard.

In each episode, Huard will share what he learned, what he thinks and what he knows about the 2024 Huskies.

Big Ten says penalty missed on play that injured UW TE Moore

Here’s what stood out to him after UW’s season-opening 35-3 win over Weber State this past Saturday:

– New head coach Jedd Fisch is capable and confident.

– Running back Jonah Coleman is a star.

– The prognosticators are correct in predicting the Huskies to finish around seven or eight wins.

– The Huskies should play good situational football and do well on third downs.

– The trenches are going to be a challenge against the Big Ten’s top teams.

