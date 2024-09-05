The Seattle Seahawks released their first injury report of the season following Wednesday afternoon’s practice.

Seattle listed two players who didn’t participate in practice and four who were limited. Per NFL protocol, the Seahawks will release two more practice reports on Thursday and Friday ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Denver Broncos.

Here’s a summary of Seattle’s report:

• Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (knee) did not participate. Nwosu suffered a sprained MCL during the Seahawks’ preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 24 and was expected to miss two to six weeks, according to an Aug. 26 social media post from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Seattle didn’t place Nwosu on the physically unable to perform list, which requires a player to sit out at least four weeks. That indicates the Seahawks think Nwosu has a chance to return prior to Week 5.

“We didn’t put him on (the PUP list), so you can probably put two and two together on when we hope to have him back,” Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Wednesday when asked about Nwosu’s status. “There’s no definite timetable right now though.”

Nwosu tied for the team lead with 9.5 sacks in 2022 before missing 11 games last year with a season-ending pectoral injury.

• Tight end Pharaoh Brown (foot) did not participate. Brown, the team’s No. 2 tight end, has been sidelined with a foot injury that he suffered during a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 15.

• Tight end Noah Fant (toe) was limited. Fant, the team’s No. 1 tight end, has been dealing with a toe issue since early August.

• Wide receiver Tyler Lockett (thigh) was limited. The 10th-year veteran has been dealing with a thigh issue since mid-August.

• Safety Rayshawn Jenkins (calf) was limited. Jenkins, one of the team’s starting safeties, reportedly was injured during practice on Aug. 21.

• Outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones (hamstring) was limited. Jones, one of the team’s top pass rushers, has been sidelined for almost all of training camp and the preseason.

The Broncos did not list any players on their injury report Wednesday.

