Ever since Mike Macdonald was hired to replace the legendary Pete Carroll in January, there has been great intrigue as to how the Seattle Seahawks will look under their first new head coach in 14 years.

The telling signs to focus on in Seahawks’ season opener

At long last, the unveiling is almost here. The Seahawks officially kick off the Macdonald era on Sunday afternoon, when they host the Denver Broncos in their much-anticipated regular-season opener.

With the opener just days away, here’s a look at how various experts view Seattle heading into the season.

Eric Edholm, NFL.com

Power ranking: No. 22

What he said: “I’m encouraged about what Mike Macdonald can do with this defense in Year 1, even in a tough NFC West. There’s talent on all three levels, so much so that the Seahawks felt they could trade some pass-rush depth. There might be a question at linebacker, but I think it’s a solid unit at worst. I’m also quite interested to see what (offensive coordinator) Ryan Grubb can accomplish as a first-year NFL play-caller with Geno Smith and an excellent group of receivers. But the offensive line issue remains, and Smith had some rough patches last season. Can he rebound to his 2022 level as he approaches his 34th birthday? We’ll see. There’s only so much Grubb or Smith can do if the OL problem isn’t solved. The 49ers and Rams aren’t going anywhere, and the Cardinals are coming.”

Will Brinson, CBS Sports

Win-loss prediction: 9-8

What he said: “The Seahawks are a tough projection because of the wholesale changes occurring across the organization. The personnel is largely unchanged, but Mike MacDonald represents the Seahawks’ first new coach in a long time and should bring with him an interesting new approach. Pete Carroll is a Hall of Famer, but MacDonald bringing in offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb could result in some splashy offensive production. Geno Smith (or even Sam Howell) have three exciting receivers in DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba to utilize in the same way the three Washington rookies were used last year at the college level. Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet provide big-play potential in the backfield and we might finally get a Noah Fant breakout. Macdonald’s killed it on defense for years with the Ravens, so the expectations are high for that side of the ball as well. I’m a little higher on Seattle than Vegas and certainly see the Seahawks as a playoff sleeper this year.”

Mike Clay, ESPN senior writer

Power ranking: No. 16

What he said: “New coach Mike Macdonald has put together a good-looking defense on paper, but an elite group of offensive playmakers could be offset by what might be the league’s most concerning O-line.”

Connor Orr, Sports Illustrated

Power ranking: No. 25

What he said: “The Seahawks’ offense was a blast to watch this preseason. I’ve been talking the team up even though I ultimately have it winning six games. Am I trying to have my cake and eat it too? Sure, who wouldn’t? This is the ultimate media cop-out so I’ll rephrase it in a way that isn’t: The Seahawks could absolutely thrash people this year and end up being one of the most stunning teams in the NFL, thus, making me look like a doofus.”

Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

Power ranking: No. 19

What he said: “One of the more interesting Week 1 games will be Broncos at Seahawks. If the Seahawks are comfortable in new head coach Mike Macdonald’s defensive scheme, they should make it a long day for rookie quarterback Bo Nix. We’ll get a progress report on Sunday.”

David Helman, FOX Sports

Power ranking: No. 19

What he said: “Feels like a lot of the preseason hype is on Geno Smith and the exciting receiver room. Understandably so. Personally, I can’t wait to see how quickly Mike Macdonald can turn Seattle’s defense into a fire-breathing unit like the ones we saw in Baltimore. With pieces like Devon Witherspoon, Leonard Williams and Riq Woolen on hand, we might not be waiting long.”

Nate Davis, USA TODAY

Power ranking: No. 25

What he said: “The variance of outcomes for a team undergoing wholesale schematic changes makes it hard to peg. But the quiet August arrival of C Connor Williams could be a key factor in unlocking a running game that ranked 28th in 2023.”

Diante Lee, The Ringer

Power ranking: No. 20

Win-loss prediction: 9-8

What he said: “With a first-time head coach, an offensive coordinator making his first play calls at the NFL level, and general manager John Schneider making decisions on this roster without the influence of Pete Carroll for the first time, it wouldn’t be a shock if the Seahawks struggled like a team typically would when facing this much change. But this doesn’t feel like a typical transition. New head coach Mike Macdonald stepped into this job after crafting one of the better modern defenses we’ve seen and putting together excellent game plans against several teams running Shanahan/McVay-inspired schemes. Coordinator Ryan Grubb’s offense looks like it will fit well in the league, using motions and shifts to create mismatches for his skill-position talent.

“There are still some real holes on this roster, most notably at offensive tackle and linebacker. Quarterback Geno Smith and the Seahawks secondary will have to play at their respective bests to overcome those issues, but I think this team can be one of 2024’s biggest surprises.”

