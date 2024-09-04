Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE STORM

Diggins-Smith, Loyd lead Storm to key win over Sun 71-64

Sep 3, 2024, 10:01 PM | Updated: 10:47 pm

Seattle Storm Skylar Diggins-Smith Las Vegas Aces 2024...

Skylar Diggins-Smith of the Seattle Storm dribbles against the Las Vegas Aces in a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 18 points, Jewell Loyd added 17 and the Seattle Storm bounced back from a tough loss at Connecticut last weekend to beat the Sun in a rematch 71-64 on Tuesday night.

Seattle Storm 71, Connecticut Sun 64: Box score

The Storm got hammered inside in a 93-86 loss at Connecticut on Sunday when they allowed 56 points in the paint and they got off to a similar start on Tuesday. The Sun led by 12 in the first quarter and nine in the middle of the second with a big rebounding advantage and 20 points in the paint. By the end, the Storm had a 40-34 advantage inside and won the rebounding battle 31-30.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 14 points and Gabby Williams added 11 for Seattle (20-13), which was 2-5 coming out of the Olympic break and had slipped from third to fifth in the standings. The Storm are battling Las Vegas for the fourth seed and homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

DeWanna Bonner had 26 points and Brionna Jones 21 for the Sun (24-9).

Seattle was up three when Diggins-Smith made a driving layup for a 65-60 lead with three minutes to go. Connecticut missed two shots on its next possession and then DiJonai Carrington was called for an offensive foul on the next.

With a minute to go and the lead down to four, the Storm made 5 of 8 free throws to offset Bonner’s 3-pointer.

The Sun scored the first eight points of the game, starting and ending with Carrington scoring inside, and led 18-6 on Bonner’s layup before settling for an 18-13 lead after one.

The key for Seattle was finishing strong, using a 7-0 run to close the first quarter and a 14-2 surge at the end of the second to take a 34-31 halftime lead. A 9-2 run gave Seattle a 55-48 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Storm reunite with Olympic star Gabby Williams

Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd...

The Associated Press

Storm outshined by Sun in 93-86 defeat

The Seattle Storm lose their second straight and fall to 2-5 since returning to play after the Olympic break.

2 days ago

Seattle Storm...

The Associated Press

Storm clinch playoff berth despite 98-85 loss to Liberty

Breanna Stewart scores 32 points against her former team as the Seattle Storm lose 98-85 to the New York Liberty.

4 days ago

Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd...

The Associated Press

Jewell Loyd hits go-ahead 3 as Storm beat Dream 85-81

Jewell Loyd scored 28 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 23.1 seconds left, and the Seattle Storm rallied past the Atlanta Dream 85-81.

6 days ago

Seattle Storm Washington Mystics Brittney Sykes...

The Associated Press

Sykes scores 20, makes winning FTs to lift Mystics over Storm 74-72

Brittney Sykes scored 20 points, including the winning free throws with 1.1 seconds left, and the Washington Mystics handed the Seattle Storm just their fourth home loss, 74-72.

8 days ago

Seattle Storm Nneka Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks July 16, 2024...

The Associated Press

Nneka Ogwumike scores 24 points, Storm hold off Mystics 83-77

Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points, Ezi Magbegor added 13 points and 14 rebounds, and the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 83-77.

14 days ago

Seattle Storm Gabby Williams...

Zac Hereth

Storm reunite with Olympic star Gabby Williams

After leading France to a silver medal with a standout performance, Gabby Williams is returning to the Seattle Storm.

15 days ago

Diggins-Smith, Loyd lead Storm to key win over Sun 71-64