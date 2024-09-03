The UW Huskies are off to a 1-0 start in their first college football season under new head coach Jedd Fisch after beating Weber State 35-3 last Saturday.

UW Huskies back in the top 25 – in one poll, at least

It took some time for the Dawgs to get going, as the game was scoreless all the way until the 12:15 mark in the second quarter, but a trio of Jonah Coleman touchdown runs helped make sure the game between last year’s College Football Playoff runner-up and the FCS Weber State team was never really in doubt.

On Tuesday’s edition of Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports, FOX college football analyst and former UW quarterback Brock Huard shared his takeaways from the game. On top of his list was how he’s impressed with what Fisch has accomplished after coming from Arizona to take over the program in January just days after previous coach Kalen DeBoer went to Alabama.

“They were buttoned-up, man. There were not a whole bunch of issues,” Huard said. “… You’re not going to a newbie. You’re not going from Kalen DeBoer – totally well-oiled, buttoned-up, efficient, knows what he wants to be – to a first-time head coach. You’re going to somebody who knows what the operation is supposed to look like, coordinators that know what it’s supposed to look like, and it really played out in that way.”

There is one area of concern coming into the season that remains so, however.

“Line of scrimmage? Still going to be an issue,” Huard said.

That’s understandable as the offensive line this year doesn’t look like the one that earned the Huskies the Joe Moore Award last season. But that doesn’t cast too much of a cloud over what Huard saw in Saturday’s UW win.

“Some of the weaponry, some of the secondary, linebackers were terrific, schemes (are) pretty cool,” he said. “Great 1-0 start in front of almost 67,000 at Husky Stadium.”

The Huskies continue non-conference play Saturday against Eastern Michigan, then meet the rival WSU Cougars in the Apple Cup at Lumen Field in Seattle on Sept. 14.

Hear Brock Huard’s full comments on the UW Huskies in the Blue 88 segment from Monday’s Brock and Salk in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post. Brock and Salk airs from 6-10 a.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports, which includes Blue 88 at 7:45 a.m. daily.

More on the UW Huskies

• Caple’s Takeaways: Three things from Fisch as focus turns to Week 2

• Instant observations from UW’s season-opening win over Weber State

• What to know about DC Steve Belichick and UW Huskies’ defense

• Huard: Three Huskies season storylines for 2024

• Caple: A look at opposing QBs the UW Huskies will face this fall

Follow @BrentStecker