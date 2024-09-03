Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

NFC West Check-In: 49ers All-Pro ends his holdout

Sep 3, 2024, 11:42 AM

49ers holdout Trent Williams...

Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers looks on from the sidelines during a 2023 preseason game. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams has ended his contract holdout and reported to the San Francisco 49ers to finalize a new deal.

Williams’ agency, Elite Loyalty Sports, posted on social media Tuesday that Williams was set to rejoin the team six days before the season opener against the New York Jets.

Williams had been back home in Texas for all of training camp while seeking a new deal, accumulating more than $5 million in mandatory fines for missing camp and three preseason games.

But he is now set to get a new contract, with the 49ers resolving both of their major contract disputes before the season opener. San Francisco signed star receiver Brandon Aiyuk to a four-year, $120 million extension last Thursday, ending his contract “hold in.”

More on 49ers’ Williams ending holdout from Sactown Sports

The moves mean the Niners will have nearly every significant player from last season’s standout offense back to start the 2024 season. The only players missing who played at least 200 snaps on offense last season are fill-in guard Jon Feliciano, backup tight end Charlie Woerner and No. 4 receiver Ray-Ray McCloud.

Getting Williams back might have been the most important because he is one of the most irreplaceable pieces on a star-studded roster.

The 36-year-old Williams was owed $20.05 million this season under the six-year, $138.1 million deal he signed in 2021 but now is set to get a new deal to replace the final three years on his current contract.

Williams’ average annual value of just over $23 million has been surpassed by five offensive linemen since he became the richest player at the position when he signed the deal, with Tristan Wirfs, Penei Sewell and Christian Darrisaw all getting deals this offseason worth at least $26 million a year.

Williams has been widely considered the top offensive linemen in the game in recent years. He has been the All-Pro left tackle the past three seasons and has been a major reason for San Francisco’s offensive success.

The Niners open the season Monday night against the Jets.

When will Seahawks wear popular throwback uniforms? We now know

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Boye Mafe Uchenna Nwosu Arizona Cardinals 2023 celebrate stop...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks Preview: Outside linebackers look to wreak havoc in Macdonald’s scheme

We continue our Seattle Seahawks position group preview with a look at outside linebacker, which has a mix of uncertainty and big upside.

41 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks uniforms throwback...

Brent Stecker

When will Seahawks wear popular throwback uniforms? We now know

The Seattle Seahawks have announced two games in which they'll break out their 1990s-era throwback uniforms during the 2024 season.

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Tyler Lockett...

Tim Booth

Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett ready for 10th season — in new system

Considering that Tyler Lockett is about to begin another season working under a new offensive coordinator, the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver would have liked to be a little more active during training camp.

5 hours ago

Seahawks DL Leonard Williams...

Zac Hereth

Seahawks Preview: Will deep DL help problems against the run?

The Seattle Seahawks appear to have a strong top four in their rotation across the defensive line heading into the 2024 campaign.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Riq Woolen...

Brent Stecker

Who Bump thinks will be a Seahawks Pro Bowler in 2024

"I've been praising him all year. He's having his bounceback year," Seattle Sports' Michael Bumpus says of Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Charles Cross New York Jets 2023...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks preview: Can much-maligned O-line take step forward?

After years of struggles up front, the Seattle Seahawks' season could hinge on whether their offensive line takes a step forward.

2 days ago

NFC West Check-In: 49ers All-Pro ends his holdout