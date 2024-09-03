The UW Huskies are getting some respect in one college football poll coming off their Week 1 win.

What Brock Huard saw in UW Huskies’ first win under coach Fisch

Washington just made it into the top 25 of the US LBM Coaches Poll that was released Tuesday morning as the last team in the rankings. The Huskies earned 95 points in the voting, making it in at No. 25 thanks to two notable teams dropping out – Florida State and Texas A&M.

The UW Huskies didn’t get the same amount of credit in the weekly Associated Press poll, however. Washington received just 20 points in the voting for those rankings, making the 2023 national championship runner-up the eighth team outside of the top 25.

The Dawgs shook off a slow start in their season opener on Saturday to beat Weber State, an FCS team, by a final score of 35-3.

Huskies win opener: Instant observations | Caple’s on-field video reaction

The Huskies are a hard team to get a handle on early this season due to how much has changed on Montlake since they reached the College Football Playoff title game in January. They have a new head coach in Jedd Fisch, who was hired away from Arizona days after Kalen DeBoer bolted to succeed Nick Saban at Alabama, and a heavily overhauled roster due to star players moving onto the NFL and a frantic transfer portal period when it comes to both additions and subtractions.

The big news in both polls released Tuesday is the freefall of Florida State (0-2), which is unranked after going into the season at No. 10 in each of the rankings.

UW will see its first action against an FBS opponent at 12:30 p.m. Saturday when Eastern Michigan of the Mid-American Conference comes to Husky Stadium. The Eagles opened their season with a 28-14 win over UMass last weekend.

Business will pick up the following week when the Huskies take on the WSU Cougars (1-0) in the annual Apple Cup on Sept. 14, this time moved to an early-season non-conference matchup at Seattle’s Lumen Field.

More on the UW Huskies

• UW Takeaways: Three things from Fisch as focus turns to Week 2

• What to know about DC Steve Belichick and UW Huskies’ defense

• Brock Huard’s three UW Huskies season storyline for 2024

• Caple: A look at the opposing QBs the UW Huskies will face this fall

• How UW Huskies’ Jedd Fisch impresses former coach Chris Petersen

Follow @BrentStecker