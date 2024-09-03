Close
Sep 3, 2024, 9:55 AM

Seattle Sports and the Seattle Chapter of WISE (Women in Sports and Events) have received your nominations for the 2024 Women of Inspiration Award, and now it’s time for YOU to help choose the winner! This year’s four finalists include the founder of Seattle’s only women’s sports bar, a CEO dedicated to creating space for women of color in snow sports, a champion providing sports bras to keep teenage girls in the game, and a visionary driving climate and racial injustice through sport.

The voting period runs from September 3rd to September 20th, don’t wait to get your votes in! The winner will receive well-deserved recognition and a generous cash donation from WISE and their partners for the cause of their choice. Cast your votes on the WISE website, here.

Seahawks vs Patriots Viewing Party at Muckleshoot Casino Resort!

Come join former Seahawk and Super Bowl champ, Cliff Avril, for a FREE viewing party at Muckleshoot Casino Resort - Sunday, September 15th at 10am, when the Hawks take on New England.

5 days ago

Hawks Live at The Bellevue Collection

Hawks Live is back at the Bellevue Square Center Court from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on select Thursdays throughout the NFL season.

8 days ago

Win Tickets to see Slipknot at the White River Amphitheatre!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Slipknot live at the White River Amphitheatre on September 7, 2024!

11 days ago

Edgar’s Cantina Broadcasts from T-Mobile Park

You can find Seattle Sports “Wyman and Bob” show live at T-Mobile Park every Friday when the Mariners play at home!

25 days ago

Gamedays at Hatback Bar & Grille!

If you're a fan of Seattle Sports, make Hatback Bar & Grille part of your Mariners gameday experience!

25 days ago

Meet Bigfoot and enter to win a Miller Light Varsity Style Jacket!

Miller Lite has your chance to win a Miller Lite Varsity style jacket!

25 days ago

Vote for the Women of Inspiration Award!