Vote for the Women of Inspiration Award!

Seattle Sports and the Seattle Chapter of WISE (Women in Sports and Events) have received your nominations for the 2024 Women of Inspiration Award, and now it’s time for YOU to help choose the winner! This year’s four finalists include the founder of Seattle’s only women’s sports bar, a CEO dedicated to creating space for women of color in snow sports, a champion providing sports bras to keep teenage girls in the game, and a visionary driving climate and racial injustice through sport.

The voting period runs from September 3rd to September 20th, don’t wait to get your votes in! The winner will receive well-deserved recognition and a generous cash donation from WISE and their partners for the cause of their choice. Cast your votes on the WISE website, here.