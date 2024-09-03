Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners fall to Athletics 5-4 on Langeliers’ walkoff HR

Sep 2, 2024, 7:10 PM

Seattle Mariners Oakland Athletics Shea Langeliers...

Shea Langeliers of the Oakland A's hits a walkoff home run against the Seattle Mariners. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

(Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JANIE MCCAULEY


The Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers led off the ninth inning with his second home run of the game, lifting the Oakland Athletics over the Seattle Mariners 5-4 on Monday.

Oakland Athletics 5, Seattle Mariners 4: Box score | Standings

Langeliers connected on a 3-2 sweeper from Austin Voth (2-5) and kept the ball just fair inside the left-field foul pole to cheers from fans among the 12,167 in the Labor Day crowd at the Coliseum.

Tyler Fergeson (3-2) struck out the side in order in the ninth for the victory.

Oakland (60-78) matched its wins total of 2022 — 10 more than last year’s total.

Langeliers hit a three-run homer in the fourth for Oakland, returning home from a six-game trip in which it lost three of the last four. He has a career-high 25 home runs.

Seattle’s Justin Turner and Jorge Polanco drew consecutive one-out walks from Michel Otañez in the eighth and Leo Rivas ran for Turner.

Rivas took off as Dylan Moore struck out and third baseman Tristan Gray lunged left and swiped his left glove over the runner sliding headfirst. Rivas was called out by umpire Todd Tichenor but the call was reversed in a video review.

Justin Turner hit a tying RBI single in the sixth that chased A’s starter Osvaldo Bido. T.J. McFarland relieved and recorded the final two outs around a walk to pinch-hitter Mitch Garver.

Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer in the first inning to put Seattle ahead and Julio Rodríguez added a sacrifice fly in the third.

Seattle lost its third straight after dropping the final two to the Angels and considers this a key four-game set in their final visit to Oakland.

Mariners starter Logan Gilbert allowed four runs on four hits, struck out nine and walked one over six innings. But the right-hander missed becoming the 19th player in team history with 40 wins in a Seattle uniform.

Osvaldo settled for a second straight no-decision and still has his career-best three-game winning streak intact. The right-hander had been 3-0 with a 1.17 ERA over his previous four starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: LHP Scott Alexander threw to hitters as he works back from rotator cuff tendinitis in his pitching shoulder. 1B/C Tyler Soderstrom (bone bruise on his left wrist) was one of the hitters and is scheduled to hit on the field Tuesday before leaving Wednesday to possibly begin a rehab assignment. … RHP Austin Adams (forearm tendinitis on pitching arm) is set to throw bullpen sessions Tuesday and Friday ahead of a potential rehab outing, and the A’s remain hopeful he will return by season’s end.

UP NEXT

RHP Luis Castillo (11-12, 3.65 ERA) takes the mound Tuesday for the Mariners. RHP J.T. Ginn (0-0, 5.19 ERA) tries again for his first big league victory after making his major league debut for the Athletics on Aug. 21 against Tampa Bay.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Luke Raley...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners in a nightmare spot as September begins

Technically, the Seattle Mariners are in between. Not mathematically eliminated from postseason contention, but definitely in miracle-required territory

9 hours ago

Seattle Mariners playoff breakdown...

Zac Hereth

Mariners Breakdown: Where Seattle stands in postseason push

Breaking down where the Seattle Mariners' playoff odds are at after a 3-3 week, which included another loss to the Angels.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners lose another one-run game to the Angels...

Joe Reedy

Mariners lose 3-2, drop another series to Angels

The Seattle Mariners muster just four hits and lose a second straight one-run game against the Los Angeles Angels.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Jhonathan Díaz...

Zac Hereth

Mariners promote two pitchers as rosters expand

The Seattle Mariners recalled left-handed Jhonathan Díaz and right-hander Eduard Bazardo as rosters expand to 28 players for September.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Dan Wilson first game new manager 2024...

Brent Stecker

Bowden: Why M’s switch from Servais to Wilson needed to be made

Jim Bowden, who was the Reds GM who traded Dan Wilson to the Seattle Mariners, explains why he thinks the M's made a good hire in their new manager.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners lose to Los Angeles Angels...

The Associated Press

Mariners lose lead, fall to Angels 5-4 on Moniak’s walk-off HR

All-Star closer Andrés Muñoz allowed the decisive blow on a two-strike pitch with two outs in a brutal loss for the Seattle Mariners.

2 days ago

