SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners lose 3-2, drop another series to Angels

Sep 1, 2024, 4:16 PM

Seattle Mariners lose another one-run game to the Angels...

Taylor Ward of the Los Angeles Angels is congratulated after homering against the Mariners on Sept. 1, 2024. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

(Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

BY JOE REEDY

BY JOE REEDY


The Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Caden Dana became the youngest pitcher in Angels history to win his major league debut as Los Angeles rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Los Angeles Angels 3, Seattle Mariners 2: Box Score

Taylor Ward extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a leadoff homer and Anthony Rendon provided the go-ahead hit with a two-run single in the fifth inning.

Dana (1-0) allowed two runs and two hits in six innings. At 20 years, 259 days old, the right-hander was the youngest Angels pitcher since reliever Francisco Rodríguez in 2002 and youngest starter since Frank Tanana in 1973.

Luke Raley homered for Seattle, which dropped to 5-4 since Dan Wilson replaced Scott Servais as manager on Aug. 22.

Bryce Miller (10-8) gave up three runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Dana, who led Double-A with 147 strikeouts, appeared in the MLB Futures Game in July and is considered the Angels’ best pitching prospect. An 11th-round pick in the 2022 amateur draft, Dana went 9-7 with a 2.52 ERA in 23 starts for Rocket City before being called up Friday.

He struck out four Sunday, throwing 52 of his 95 pitches for strikes. Two of his four walks came in the fifth inning with two outs before he fanned Victor Robles to get out of the inning.

Dana retired the first five hitters he faced before Raley connected on a fastball down the middle and drove it 433 feet into the left-center stands to tie it at 1. Six of Raley’s 16 homers have come since Aug. 1.

The Angels quickly got on the board when Ward hit his second leadoff homer in three games. The shot to center just got over the wall after Julio Rodríguez mistimed his jump. It was Ward’s 19th homer, one off the team lead.

Seattle’s Josh Rojas led off the third with a ground-rule double down the left-field line. He advanced to third on Leo Rivas’ grounder and scored on Robles’ sacrifice fly to put the Mariners up 2-1.

The Angels regained the lead in the fifth. Rendon put them on top with a single to left to drive in Ward and Zach Neto after Rivas was unable to make a diving catch at shortstop on the low liner.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (7-10, 3.09 ERA) gets the call Monday when Seattle opens a four-game series at Oakland.

Angels: Host the Los Angeles Dodgers in a two-game Freeway Series beginning Tuesday. LHP Reid Detmers (3-6, 6.14 ERA) will make his first big league start since June 3.

Mariners promote two pitchers as rosters expand
Bowden: Why Seattle Mariners switch from Servais to Wilson needed to be made
• Why Mariners’ offseason is an ‘easy fix’ according to former MLB GM
• Why Edgar has high hopes for Julio in final month
Standout day shows glimpse of Mariners’ outfield potential

Mariners lose 3-2, drop another series to Angels