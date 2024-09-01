Close
SEATTLE STORM

Storm outshined by Sun in 93-86 defeat

Sep 1, 2024, 1:22 PM

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd...

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd during a 2024 game. (Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brionna Jones scored a season-high 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting Sunday to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Seattle Storm 93-86.

Connecticut Sun 93, Seattle Storm 86: Box Score

Marina Mabrey added 15 points and DiJonai Carrington scored 14 for Connecticut (24-8).

Gabby Williams made 2 of 3 free throws to cut Seattle’s deficit to 89-86 with 23.1 seconds to play but the Storm didn’t score again.

Carrington made a layup about a minute into the second quarter that made it 24-22 and Connecticut led the rest of the way. The Storm made just 5 of 15 from the field and committed five turnovers during the period as the Sun took a 42-34 lead into halftime.

Jewell Loyd scored 27 points on 8-of-16 shooting to lead the Storm. Nneka Ogwumike finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 16 points and Ezi Magbegor scored 13.

Seattle (19-13) was coming off a 98-85 home loss against the New York Liberty on Friday night in which it was outscored 24-14 in the fourth quarter. The Storm are 2-5 since the Olympic break, including losses to the Atlanta Dream and the Washington Mystics, who have 19 combined wins and are both currently outside the playoff picture.

Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas, who left Saturday’s 96-85 win at Washington in the second quarter after a collision with the Mystics’ Karlie Samuelson, finished with eight points, eight rebounds and eight assists in 28 minutes.

The Storm beat Connecticut 72-61 in Seattle on June 23 in the only other matchup between the teams.

