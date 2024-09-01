Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners promote two pitchers as rosters expand

Sep 1, 2024, 10:41 AM

Seattle Mariners Jhonathan Díaz...

Jhonathan Díaz of the Seattle Mariners delivers a pitch during an Aug. 2, 2024 game. (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

(Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


The Seattle Mariners recalled a pair of pitchers as MLB rosters expand to 28 players for the season’s final month.

Bowden: Why Seattle Mariners switch from Servais to Wilson needed to be made

Seattle promoted left-hander Jhonathan Díaz and right-hander Eduard Bazardo from Triple-A Tacoma, the team announced Sunday.

The team now has 14 position players and pitchers on the roster apiece. The M’s were carrying just 12 pitchers as of Saturday when third baseman Luis Urías was put back on the 40-man roster, recalled from Tacoma and left-handed reliever Gabe Speier was optioned down. Seattle designated recently acquired utilityman Terrin Vavra for assignment to make room for Urías on the 40-man roster.

Diaz, 27, is up for his fourth stint with the team this season. In three appearances (one start) in the majors, he is 0-1 with a 7.11 ERA over 6 1/3 innings. The Valencia, Venezuela, native, was 9-3 with a 4.36 ERA over 117 2/3 inning in 23 outing with Tacoma.

Bazardo, who turned 29 on Sunday, is also up with the big-league club for the fourth time in 2024. In 13 appearances with Seattle, he is 1-0 with a 6.62 ERA over 17 2/3 innings. In 21 outings with the Rainiers, he was 1-1 with a 4.29 ERA over 21 innings.

Urias, 27, rejoined the team nearly three months after he outrighted to Tacoma. He went 0 for 3 in his return to the lineup Saturday against the Angels. He’s slashing just .146/.255/.305 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs in 35 games with the Mariners. He posted a .260/.378/.413 slash line with 12 doubles, one triple, 10 home runs and 56 RBIs in 77 games in Triple-A.

