Sounders blanked by Timbers in 1-0 loss

Aug 31, 2024, 10:23 PM

Paul Rothrock Seattle Sounders...

Paul Rothrock of Seattle Sounders during a 2024 game. (Logan Riely/Getty Images)

(Logan Riely/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Defender Juan Mosquera scored his first goal of the season early in the second half and goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau made it stand up as the Portland Timbers edged the Seattle Sounders 1-0 on Saturday night.

Portland Timbers 1, Seattle Sounders 0: Box Score

Mosquera scored the lone goal in the 55th minute, using an assist from Evander — his 16th of the season. Crépeau finished with four saves to earn his first clean sheet in his 15th start.

Portland pulls into a three-way tie for sixth place with Seattle and the Houston Dynamo in the Western Conference with the victory. Portland (11-9-7) also pulled even with Seattle (11-9-7) in Cascadia Cup play, three points behind the front-running Vancouver Whitecaps.

Stefan Frei totaled four saves for Seattle. He has allowed just 25 goals in 23 starts this season.

The Sounders beat Portland 2-1 on the road in May and the Timbers have not lost in 11 home matches since.

Portland’s Felipe Mora (red card) and Jonathan Rodríguez (yellow-card accumulation) were suspended and sat out the match.

The Sounders travel to play the Columbus Crew on Saturday. The Timbers are idle until Sept. 14 when they visit the Colorado Rapids.

