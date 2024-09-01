Close
Listen to Seattle Sports: Mariners continue series at Angels

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

NFC West Check-In: 49ers first-round pick shot during attempted robbery

Aug 31, 2024, 7:33 PM

NFC West Check-In: San Francisco 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall...

Ricky Pearsall of the San Francisco 49ers works out during a 2024 training camp practice. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest Saturday during an attempted robbery in central San Francisco, officials said, and he was reported to be in serious but stable condition.

NFC West Check-in: 49ers’ Aiyuk ends standoff, agrees to new deal

Mayor London Breed said in a post on the social platform X that Pearsall was shot in Union Square, which is a downtown shopping and theater district home to a popular public square of the same name.

“My thoughts are with Ricky and his family at this time,” Breed said.

San Francisco police said in a statement that Pearsall was injured while being robbed in the area of Geary Street and Grant Avenue, and so was the suspect. Both were taken to the hospital, the statement said. Police did not return calls seeking further information but said the suspect was in custody.

“This kind of violence has no place in our city and will never be tolerated,” police chief William Scott said on X.

The 49ers issued a statement saying Pearsall was hit by a bullet in the chest and gave his condition as serious but stable.

“We ask that you please respect his privacy at this time,” the team said, adding, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky and the entire Pearsall family.”

“He’s good,” 49ers teammate Deebo Samuel posted on X. “Thank god!!!!”

Pearsall, 23, was drafted in the first round in April by the 49ers with the 31st overall pick but has has been slowed by injuries since joining the team.

He missed time during training camp due to hamstring and shoulder issues before returning to practice this past week with a noncontact blue jersey while his shoulder heals.

Pearsall began his college career at Arizona State and transferred to Florida for his final two seasons. He had 65 catches for 965 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Gators and finished his college career with 159 catches for 2,420 yards and 14 TDs.

The Niners have hoped Pearsall could contribute as a rookie as a backup to starters Brandon Aiyuk and Samuel.

NFC West Check-In: Holdout Trent Williams not on 49ers roster

