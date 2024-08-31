Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WSU

WSU races past Portland St. 70-30 in season opener

Aug 31, 2024, 4:22 PM

WSU Cougars football QB John Mateer...

WSU Cougars QB John Mateer throws a pass in a college football game. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — John Mateer threw five touchdown passes and the WSU Cougars began a season of dramatic change in big-play style with a 70-30 win over Portland State on Saturday.

WSU Cougars 70, Portland St. Vikings 30: Box Score

Left behind with Oregon State amid the ruins of the Pac-12 collapse, the Cougars are playing an independent schedule, facing mostly Mountain West schools. But Saturday they created 637 yards offense and eight offensive scoring plays of 30 yards or more against the FCS Vikings.

It was the first time WSU reached 70 points since 1997 when it scored 77 against Southwestern Louisiana.

Mateer, who had appeared in 12 games over the past two seasons with just 19 total passing attempts, started for WSU, taking over for Cam Ward, who transferred to Miami. Mateer threw TD passes ranging from 30 to 59 yards, starting with Kris Hutson’s diving catch. Mateer added a 40-yard touchdown on a quarterback draw and WSU led 49-17 at halftime. The Cougars had nearly 400 yards offense in the first half.

The defense also turned in a big play when Stephen Hall made an interception a few yards deep in the end zone and returned it for officially a school-record 100-yard pick-6.

Hutson opened WSU’s first drive of the second half by taking a flip from Mateer and sprinting 59 yards to the 11-yard line. Djouvensky Schlenbaker took it in on the next play. Next possession, another big play: Kyle Williams converting a run-and-catch 59 yards for a 63-17 lead. That’s when Mateer took a seat finishing with 352 yards on 11-of-17 passing.

Dante Chachere rushed for two TDs and passed for another for Portland State.

Williams had four catches for 141 yards and two scores. Hutson made four grabs for 101. Wayshawn Parker rushed for 82 yards with a 54-yard TD plus a 52-yard TD catch.

The Cougars now begin a four-week stretch that will test their ability to contend for a playoff spot. They will host Texas Tech, play Washington at Seattle’s Lumen Field, host San Jose State and then go on the road to take on MWC favorite Boise State.

More on the WSU Cougars

New WSU voice details what makes the Cougars interesting this year
Season Preview: WSU Cougars embrace newfound attention as outliers
WSU’s Dickert: What stands out about Cougars’ new starting QB

WSU

WSU Cougars football Jake Dickert coach...

Brent Stecker

New WSU voice details what makes the Cougars interesting this year

"I really do think this team has a good feeling to it," new WSU Cougars broadcaster Chris King says of coach Jake Dickert's football squad.

1 day ago

WSU Cougars football QB John Mateer...

Tim Booth

Season Preview: WSU Cougars embrace newfound attention as outliers

“We’re going to have a spotlight on us. Everyone wants to know what’s going to happen to the Cougs,” WSU Cougars coach Jake Dickert said.

8 days ago

WSU Cougars coach Jake Dickert...

Zac Hereth

WSU’s Dickert: What stands out about Cougars’ new starting QB

WSU Cougars coach Jake Dickert explains what John Mateer brings to the table and why he won the starting QB job in Pullman.

10 days ago

WSU Cougars football Jake Dickert coach...

Brent Stecker

WSU Cougars name starting QB for 2024 season

WSU Cougars head football coach Jake Dickert announced Monday evening who will be his team's starting quarterback.

12 days ago

college football changes Kalen DeBoer Nick Saban...

Eric Olson and Ralph D. Russo

Season of change: Ranking college football’s top 25 changes for 2024

Three tumultuous years filled with conference realignment, playoff expansion and various reforms come to life for college football in 2024.

12 days ago

Former WSU Cougars QB Gardner Minshew...

Mark Anderson

Ex-WSU QB Gardner Minshew wins Raiders starting role

Las Vegas coach Antonio Pierce said the ex-WSU Cougars standout's experience and ability to run the offense gave him the edge.

13 days ago

WSU races past Portland St. 70-30 in season opener