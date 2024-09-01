Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BUMP AND STACY

Bump: An underappreciated EWU Eagles WR to keep an eye on

Sep 1, 2024, 3:09 PM | Updated: 5:20 pm

EWU Eagles Efton Chism III...

Efton Chism III of the EWU Eagles goes airborne during a 2022 game against Oregon. (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

(Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The EWU Eagles football program has a strong recent history of producing NFL wide receivers for an FCS school.

New WSU voice details what makes the Cougars interesting this year

The Eagles have sent three wideouts to the NFL since 2017, a group headlined by 2021 Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp.

During Four Down Territory on Seattle Sports Bump and Stacy, Stacy Rost asked former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus which “underappreciated” local college football player deserved some attention for a spectacular first game of the season. Bumpus highlighted the performance of Eagles senior wide receiver Efton Chism III.

Chism put on a show Thursday night in the EWU’s 42-27 victory over Monmouth, hauling in 12 receptions for 173 yards and three touchdowns.

“Efton Chism III went off,” said Bumpus, who was Chism’s head coach at Monroe High School. “… I’ve been telling people about this young man for three or four years now. He’s gonna get a shot in the NFL.”

What caught Bumpus’ attention most about the outing wasn’t just the overall the numbers, it the was the way Chism racked up those totals.

“It was just so impressive the way that he did it,” Bumpus said. “It was the yards after the catch, it was a quick screen, it was an option route. He made the Northwest proud.”

It was the latest of many standout performances in what’s been a decorated career for the 5-foot-11, 200-pound wide receiver.

Chism, a three-time All-Big Sky selection, piled 932 yards and eight TDs on 84 receptions on his way to a third-team FCS All-America nod in 2023. He entered this season with the third-most receptions (226) and tied for the second-most receptions per game (5.5) in program history.

His three-TD outing against Monmouth tied a career best and marked the fourth straight season he’s accomplished the feat. He also moved to eighth on the program leaderboard with 2,714 receiving yards and tied New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne for seventh with 27 touchdown receptions.

Chism was a three-star recruit ranked 25th in the state coming out of Monroe, according to 247sports.com. During a standout career with the Bearcats, Chism was a three-time selection to The Everett Herald’s All-Area football teams and an Associated Press first-team all-state honoree as a senior.

“If you guys are looking for a Northwest kid to get behind, watch this young man go to work this year,” Bumpus said. “… He is a baller.”

What to know about DC Steve Belichick and UW Huskies’ defense

Bump & Stacy Show

Bump and Stacy

Seattle Mariners Dan Wilson first game new manager 2024...

Brent Stecker

Bowden: Why M’s switch from Servais to Wilson needed to be made

Jim Bowden, who was the Reds GM who traded Dan Wilson to the Seattle Mariners, explains why he thinks the M's made a good hire in their new manager.

8 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez...

Zac Hereth

Why Edgar has high hopes for Julio in final month

Seattle Mariners hitting coach Edgar Martinez shares his thoughts on underperforming star Julio Rodríguez.

1 day ago

WSU Cougars football Jake Dickert coach...

Brent Stecker

New WSU voice details what makes the Cougars interesting this year

"I really do think this team has a good feeling to it," new WSU Cougars broadcaster Chris King says of coach Jake Dickert's football squad.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners hitting coach Edgar Martinez...

Zac Hereth

How Edgar thinks he can help Mariners in new era of MLB hitting

Seattle Mariners' new hitting coach explains how players are approaching hitting in a different way, and what he wants to bring to the M's.

2 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Edgar Martinez “excited” to work with Julio Rodriguez #mariners #seattlesports

In his first media appearance since being named #Mariners hitting coach, Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez joined Bump & Stacy (Weekdays 10a-2p) to discuss his plans for the team, hitting philosophies, and much much more.

2 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: #SeattleSports exlusive: #Mariners hitting coach Edgar Martinez first interview

The Seattle Mariners are headed down the final stretch of the 2024 season with two #Mariners Hall of Famers at the helm: skipper Dan Wilson, and hitting coach Edgar Martinez. Edgar joined Michael Bumpus & Stacy Rost (Bump & Stacy – Weekdays 10a-2p) for his first interview since joining Wilson’s coaching staff to share his […]

2 days ago

Bump: An underappreciated EWU Eagles WR to keep an eye on