Bump: An underappreciated EWU Eagles WR to keep an eye on

The EWU Eagles football program has a strong recent history of producing NFL wide receivers for an FCS school.

The Eagles have sent three wideouts to the NFL since 2017, a group headlined by 2021 Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp.

During Four Down Territory on Seattle Sports Bump and Stacy, Stacy Rost asked former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus which “underappreciated” local college football player deserved some attention for a spectacular first game of the season. Bumpus highlighted the performance of Eagles senior wide receiver Efton Chism III.

Chism put on a show Thursday night in the EWU’s 42-27 victory over Monmouth, hauling in 12 receptions for 173 yards and three touchdowns.

“Efton Chism III went off,” said Bumpus, who was Chism’s head coach at Monroe High School. “… I’ve been telling people about this young man for three or four years now. He’s gonna get a shot in the NFL.”

What caught Bumpus’ attention most about the outing wasn’t just the overall the numbers, it the was the way Chism racked up those totals.

“It was just so impressive the way that he did it,” Bumpus said. “It was the yards after the catch, it was a quick screen, it was an option route. He made the Northwest proud.”

It was the latest of many standout performances in what’s been a decorated career for the 5-foot-11, 200-pound wide receiver.

Chism, a three-time All-Big Sky selection, piled 932 yards and eight TDs on 84 receptions on his way to a third-team FCS All-America nod in 2023. He entered this season with the third-most receptions (226) and tied for the second-most receptions per game (5.5) in program history.

His three-TD outing against Monmouth tied a career best and marked the fourth straight season he’s accomplished the feat. He also moved to eighth on the program leaderboard with 2,714 receiving yards and tied New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne for seventh with 27 touchdown receptions.

Chism was a three-star recruit ranked 25th in the state coming out of Monroe, according to 247sports.com. During a standout career with the Bearcats, Chism was a three-time selection to The Everett Herald’s All-Area football teams and an Associated Press first-team all-state honoree as a senior.

“If you guys are looking for a Northwest kid to get behind, watch this young man go to work this year,” Bumpus said. “… He is a baller.”

