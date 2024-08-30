In a season full of changes in college football, it’s hard to find a team that exemplifies it as much as the WSU Cougars do.

Wazzu is going down a new path as one of the two remaining teams in the Pac-12, where it can be both considered an independent and somewhat a member of two different conferences. The Cougs and Oregon State, their “Pac-2” partner, will both play schedules loaded with Mountain West opponents, but won’t be part of the MWC standings.

The Cougs are also going into the season with a lot of fresh faces on the field, including at quarterback where redshirt sophomore John Mateer will get his first year leading WSU under center.

And even in the broadcast booth, Washington State has a new voice: Chris King, a WSU alum and native of Marysville, Wash., who comes to the Cougars after being the voice just across the state line for the Idaho Vandals.

King joined Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy on Friday ahead of WSU’s season opener at noon Saturday against Portland State on Gesa Field at Pullman’s Martin Stadium, and he shared a few things he’s excited to see this season.

Mateer was one of the topics King spent time on during the conversation, pointing out that WSU’s new quarterback can be an asset in more than just the passing game.

“John Mateer, this is going to be very interesting to see Saturday and moving forward. He’s a guy who’s been in the program but has been behind (previous WSU QB) Cam Ward,” King said. “Because of his skill set, he’s been out on the field at times. He has excellent speed, and I think his dual-threat ability is what’s going to be maybe the most intriguing thing to watch as this season unfolds. Not only does he have the arm to make all the throws, but he has the legs where he has the ability to potentially be an extension of the run game.

“… Even though he’s been in the program, this is going to be his first time with kind of the keys to the car coming up tomorrow, and I can’t wait to see what he does. I know that he is extremely talented. It’s been fun watching him in practice, and it’s just really going to be neat to see him out there on Gesa Field and to see what he can do in Game 1 as the guy, as the starter.”

A key for the Cougs this year, according to King, will be turning close games more in their favor than a season ago. WSU began the 2023 season with a 4-0 record and was ranked as high as No. 13 in the Associated Press poll before losing six straight, including three games that were decided by one score. The Cougars ultimately finished 5-7 after falling 24-21 to eventual national championship runner-up Washington in the Apple Cup, which prevented WSU from making a bowl game.

“Last year, there were some really big highs,” King said. “… You look at the Wisconsin win, you look at really the early part of the season, and then there were some closer losses. I think a big priority for the staff as you look back at last year, how do you turn those one-score losses into one-score wins? Because I think there’s a chance for this team to have a really, really good season.

“Obviously, you know, it’s kind of like spring training and hope springs eternal, and everyone at this point is optimistic about what could be in front of them in college football. But I really do think this team has a good feeling to it, and I just can’t wait to see what John Mateer can do. And I think it’s not so much about one or two guys necessarily. I think that the big phrase you hear is just depth. The team really likes depth, and there are a number of guys who are going to be able to contribute in their own way.”

Catch the WSU radio broadcast of the Cougars’ opener Saturday on the Seattle Sports app, 710 AM and 770 AM in Western Washington beginning at 10 a.m. with the pregame show.

Hear the full Bump and Stacy conversation with new WSU Cougars broadcaster Chris King in the podcast at this link or the player near the top of this post. Catch Bump and Stacy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports.

