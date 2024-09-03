Close
Win Tickets to see ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd at the White River Amphitheatre!

Sep 3, 2024, 3:28 PM | Updated: 3:56 pm

...

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd live at the White River Amphitheatre on September 21, 2024!

Enter below starting Wednesday, September 4 through Sunday, September 8, 2024.

Tickets are on sale now and you can find them here.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone.

