SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

NFC West Check-in: 49ers’ Aiyuk ends standoff, agrees to new deal

Aug 29, 2024, 4:36 PM | Updated: 4:37 pm

49ers Aiyuk Brandon...

Brandon Aiyukof the San Francisco 49ers participates during practice on Feb. 8, 2024. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

(Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JOSH DUBOW


The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The long contract dispute of 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk with San Francisco came to an end Thursday when he agreed on a four-year contract to stay with the team.

A person familiar with the deal says the sides came to the agreement Thursday after Aiyuk missed his second straight practice despite being cleared by team doctors to participate. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced.

NFL Network first reported the agreement that will pay Aiyuk $120 million over four years with $76 million in guarantees.

Aiyuk had refused to practice all offseason as part of a contract “hold in” with the team, saying he had a back injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch said he was cleared by doctors before Wednesday’s practice but Aiyuk still didn’t join, risking fines.

But that was all settled a day later when the sides came to an agreement 11 days before the season opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 9.

NFC West Check-in: 49ers’ Aiyuk ends standoff, agrees to new deal