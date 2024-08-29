Close
Seahawks vs Patriots Viewing Party at Muckleshoot Casino Resort!

Aug 29, 2024, 3:04 PM

Hey Seahawks fans! Come join former Seahawk and Super Bowl champ, Cliff Avril, for a FREE viewing party at Muckleshoot Casino Resort – Sunday, September 15th at 10am, when the Hawks take on New England.

Enter to win a signed Seahawks jersey, catch all the action on the big screen, meet Cliff Avril, and hear game commentary from Cliff and Seattle Sports producer, Maura Dooley.

Don’t miss your chance to watch the Hawks beat New England with Cliff – Sunday, September 15th at Muckleshoot Casino Resort.

Hawks Live at The Bellevue Collection

Hawks Live is back at the Bellevue Square Center Court from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on select Thursdays throughout the NFL season.

3 days ago

Win Tickets to see Slipknot at the White River Amphitheatre!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Slipknot live at the White River Amphitheatre on September 7, 2024!

6 days ago

Edgar’s Cantina Broadcasts from T-Mobile Park

You can find Seattle Sports “Wyman and Bob” show live at T-Mobile Park every Friday when the Mariners play at home!

20 days ago

Gamedays at Hatback Bar & Grille!

If you're a fan of Seattle Sports, make Hatback Bar & Grille part of your Mariners gameday experience!

20 days ago

Meet Bigfoot and enter to win a Miller Light Varsity Style Jacket!

Miller Lite has your chance to win a Miller Lite Varsity style jacket!

20 days ago

Seattle Mariners Theme Nights

The Mariners have a season packed with exciting theme nights for everyone to enjoy!

20 days ago

