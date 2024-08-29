Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

Preview: Overhauled UW Huskies begin Fisch era vs Weber State

Aug 29, 2024, 1:10 PM | Updated: 1:15 pm

UW Huskies football general Husky Stadium...

A general view at Husky Stadium before a UW Huskies game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

WEBER STATE at UW HUSKIES

Saturday, 8 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Less than eight months after playing for the national championship, the UW Huskies make their debut under new coach Jedd Fisch with a completely remodeled program. Most of the stars from last year’s team have moved on either to the NFL or new schools. Fisch took control after Kalen DeBoer moved to Alabama and will unveil his overhauled roster against Weber State, highlighted by new quarterback Will Rogers and running back Jonah Coleman, and a defense under the command of Steve Belichick.

Weber State returns nine starters from last year’s team that went 6-5 and the Wildcats begin the season ranked No. 22 in the FCS.

KEY MATCHUP: UW Huskies vs Weber State

Washington returns only one full-time starter from last season’s team so the opener against the Wildcats will be a test of how well the remade roster can come together. Fisch said effort and fundamentals are the two of the things he’s most interested in seeing. There are also the concerns of complacency and making sure the Huskies aren’t looking past Weber State. It was only three years ago that Washington opened its season by losing to Montana at home.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Weber State: DE Brayden Wilson has been the most honored player in the preseason for the Wildcats.

Wilson was named a preseason all-Big Sky and preseason All-American by some outlets. He led the Big Sky last season with 16 1/2 tackles for loss, including 7 1/2 sacks. He could be a test for Washington’s new offensive line.

UW Huskies: Rogers and fellow QB Demond Williams Jr.

Fisch made it clear that Rogers’ experience playing at Mississippi State in the SEC was a factor in naming him the starting QB. But Williams is a promising freshman who pushed Rogers in training camp and seems likely to get some amount of playing time this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Washington’s first game as a member of the Big Ten. Weber State’s first game against a team from the Big Ten. … The Wildcats were picked to finish sixth in the Big Sky preseason poll. … The Huskies won’t leave Seattle for their first four games. After this week, Washington hosts Eastern Michigan, plays Washington State at Lumen Field and opens conference play at home against Northwestern. … CB Elijah Jackson is the only full-time starter to return from last season for Washington – and he might not even start the opener.

More on UW Huskies football

Huard: 3 UW Huskies season storylines coming to fruition Saturday
Caple: A look at the opposing QBs the UW Huskies will face this fall
Caple: 3 things we know and 3 things we don’t about UW Huskies
Season Preview: Overhauled UW faces new challenges in Big Ten
How Jedd Fisch impresses former UW Huskies coach Chris Petersen

UW Huskies

UW Huskies WIll Rogers...

Zac Hereth

Huard: 3 UW Huskies season storylines coming to fruition Saturday

Former UW Huskies QB Brock Huard takes a look at three things that we'll see start to play out as UW opens its season against Weber State.

2 days ago

UW Huskies opposing QBs Penn State quarterback Drew Allar Indiana 2023...

Christian Caple

Caple: A look at the opposing QBs the UW Huskies will face this fall

UW insider Christian Caple takes a week-by-week look at each of the projected starting quarterbacks the Huskies will face this season.

3 days ago

UW Huskies Cam Davis...

Christian Caple

Caple: 3 things we know and 3 things we don’t about UW Huskies

UW insider Christian Caple digs in for a closer look at three things we know and don't know about the 2024 Huskies.

5 days ago

UW Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch...

Tim Booth

Season Preview: Overhauled UW faces new challenges in Big Ten

There are many reasons the UW Huskies, last year’s national runners up, are one of the great unknowns going into the college football season.

8 days ago

UW Huskies Jedd Fisch spring press conference 2024...

Zac Hereth

How UW’s Jedd Fisch impresses former coach Chris Petersen

Ex-UW Huskies head coach Chris Petersen explains why new head coach Jedd Fisch's ability as a recruiter stands out.

8 days ago

college football changes Kalen DeBoer Nick Saban...

Eric Olson and Ralph D. Russo

Season of change: Ranking college football’s top 25 changes for 2024

Three tumultuous years filled with conference realignment, playoff expansion and various reforms come to life for college football in 2024.

10 days ago

Preview: Overhauled UW Huskies begin Fisch era vs Weber State