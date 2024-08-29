Close
SEATTLE STORM

Jewell Loyd hits go-ahead 3 as Storm beat Dream 85-81

Aug 28, 2024, 10:35 PM | Updated: 10:35 pm

Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd...

Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm during a game on Sept. 2, 2023. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 28 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 23.1 seconds left, and the Seattle Storm rallied past the Atlanta Dream 85-81 on Wednesday night despite veteran Tina Charles becoming the 18th player in WNBA history to record a triple-double.

Seattle Storm 85, Atlanta Dream 81: Box score

Seattle (19-11) trailed 81-77 with 1:40 remaining but a bucket from Nneka Ogwumike and Loyd’s clutch triple and subsequent free throws allowed the Storm to pull out the victory.

Atlanta guard Allisha Gray had it stripped away by Skylar Diggins-Smith and Seattle forward Ezi Magbegor secured the loose ball before calling a timeout with 28.1 seconds left. Loyd curled around a high screen and sank the open 3-pointer to give Seattle an 83-81 lead.

Rhyne Howard missed a shot in the lane for Atlanta (10-20) and a jump ball was called with 14.6 seconds left. Atlanta was awarded the ball after it went out of bounds, but the Dream turned it over when Seattle’s Gabby Williams stole the inbounds pass with 11.3 remaining.

Loyd sealed it at the free-throw line for a four-point lead and Jordin Canada missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as Seattle won its eighth straight home game against Atlanta.

While Loyd led all scorers, Ogwumike added 18 points and Diggins-Smith finished with 16 points and nine assists for Seattle.

Charles, the No. 1 overall pick in 2010, secured her triple-double with 1:40 left in the fourth on a lofted pass to Naz Hillmon for an 81-77 lead. Charles finished with 19 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. The triple-double was the first in franchise history for Atlanta.

Gray led Atlanta with 22 points while Canada and Howard had 12 apiece.

After trailing for most of the game, Atlanta took its first lead of the game, 60-59, on a Howard layup with 41.1 seconds left in the third.

Seattle regained the lead in the fourth, but a five-point possession allowed Atlanta to surge back in front, 77-76. Magbegor was called for a reckless closeout on Gray, who made three free throws. The Dream retained possession, and Canada made a driving layup with 3:01 left to put the Dream ahead by a point.

The lead grew to four, but Loyd’s late shot ultimately gave Seattle the win.

