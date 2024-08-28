SEATTLE – The Seattle Mariners broke up a tie game with pair of longballs off Tampa Bay Rays reliever Tyler Anderson with two outs in fifth inning on Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners slug 3 homers to beat Rays 6-2, win series

Right fielder Victor Robles got the party started when he crushed a 91-mph fastball above the zone into the bullpen in left field for a two-out, two-run home run that also plated third baseman Dylan Moore for a 3-1 lead. Moore reached base with a one-out double down the left-field line two batters earlier.

The home run was Robles’ fourth of the season and traveled 385 feet with a 102.5 mph exit velocity, per Statcast.

Shortstop J.P. Crawford, who was playing his first game in over a month after returning from a stint on the injured list with a fractured pinkie finger on his right hand, followed by working a walk in a full count. Center fielder Julio Rodríguez then connected on another two-out, two-run blast to left field to put the Mariners ahead 5-1. Rodríguez also worked a full count and went yard on the eighth pitch of his at-bat – an 85.9 mph cutter on the upper inside corner.

The home run was Rodríguez’s 12th of the season and traveled 356 feet with a 95-mph exit velocity. It was his first since home run since returning from the injured list on Aug. 11. The center fielder hadn’t homered since July 20.

The pair of home runs marked the second multi-homer game for Seattle in its three-game series against Tampa Bay.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Seattle Mariners activate SS J.P. Crawford off IL, option OF to Tacoma

• Passan: The one thing that makes Mariners’ rotation phenomenal

• Did Brant Brown’s interview hint at problem with Mariners’ offense?

• Dan Wilson details how he became the new Mariners manager

• Drayer: Servais reflects on time with Mariners, looks to future

• Mariners vet on Scott Servais being let go: ‘It was a shock’

• The File: A closer look at new Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson

Follow @ZacHereth