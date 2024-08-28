Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Watch: Robles, Rodríguez slug two-run HRs in same inning

Aug 28, 2024, 3:01 PM | Updated: 4:22 pm

Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners reacts during a 2024 game against the Tampa Bay Rays. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

BY ZAC HERETH


SEATTLE – The Seattle Mariners broke up a tie game with pair of longballs off Tampa Bay Rays reliever Tyler Anderson with two outs in fifth inning on Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners slug 3 homers to beat Rays 6-2, win series

Right fielder Victor Robles got the party started when he crushed a 91-mph fastball above the zone into the bullpen in left field for a two-out, two-run home run that also plated third baseman Dylan Moore for a 3-1 lead. Moore reached base with a one-out double down the left-field line two batters earlier.

The home run was Robles’ fourth of the season and traveled 385 feet with a 102.5 mph exit velocity, per Statcast.

Shortstop J.P. Crawford, who was playing his first game in over a month after returning from a stint on the injured list with a fractured pinkie finger on his right hand, followed by working a walk in a full count. Center fielder Julio Rodríguez then connected on another two-out, two-run blast to left field to put the Mariners ahead 5-1. Rodríguez also worked a full count and went yard on the eighth pitch of his at-bat – an 85.9 mph cutter on the upper inside corner.

The home run was Rodríguez’s 12th of the season and traveled 356 feet with a 95-mph exit velocity. It was his first since home run since returning from the injured list on Aug. 11. The center fielder hadn’t homered since July 20.

The pair of home runs marked the second multi-homer game for Seattle in its three-game series against Tampa Bay.

