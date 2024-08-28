Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

See who the Seahawks have signed to their practice squad

Aug 28, 2024, 1:41 PM

Seattle Seahawks Marquise Blair...

Marquise Blair of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates fumble return for a touchdown in 2021. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

(Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks have taken another step toward the 2024 NFL regular season, making the initial signings to their practice squad for the year.

Seahawks Roster Moves: Two of Seattle’s waived players claimed

The moves were announced Wednesday afternoon, roughly 24 hours after the team had to meet the league’s deadline to cut its roster down to 53 players.

The Seahawks have thus far signed 15 players, leaving two open spots on the practice squad. Though practice squads are typically limited to 16 players, teams can have one more if they are an international player, as is the case for Seattle with tackle Max Pircher, who is from Italy.

Each player that Seattle signed Wednesday had been with the team before Tuesday’s roster cutdown, meaning they cleared waivers unclaimed earlier in the day.

Here is the full list of the Seahawks’ practice squad signings:

• LB Michael Barrett
• DT Kyon Barrs
• S Marquise Blair
• CB Artie Burns
• T McClendon Curtis
• T Garret Greenfield
• RB George Holani
• DE DeVere Levelston
• TE Tyler Mabry
• LB Patrick O’Connell
• S Ty Okada
• G Raiqwon O’Neal
• T Max Pircher
• WR Cody White
• WR Easop Winston Jr.

A few notes on the practice squad:

• LB Michael Barrett sticks with the Seahawks after being acquired in a trade last week with the Carolina Panthers. Barrett is a rookie who was selected in the seventh round of the NFL Draft this spring by Carolina and played his college ball at Michigan, including in 2021 when new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was Wolverines defensive coordinator.

• Familiar veteran faces Artie Burns and Marquise Blair, who have both played in Seattle’s defensive backfield in the past, stay in the Seahawks’ program.

• A trio of names from played at nearby colleges stay in Seattle: LB Patrick O’Connell (Montana), WR Easop Winston Jr. (WSU) and undrafted rookie RB George Holani (Boise State).

• Veteran offensive linemen McClendon Curtis and Raiqwon O’Neal remain in Seattle after spending most of the 2023 campaign on the Seahawks’ 53-man roster.

• A notable omission from the squad is rookie CB D.J. James, an Auburn product who Seattle drafted in the sixth round this spring. James had not been reported to land with another team as of the time of this post.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Season Preview: A close look at the quarterbacks
The Seahawks players who stand out after roster cuts
Who made Seahawks’ initial 53-man roster, and who didn’t
Chris Petersen: Three things Mike Macdonald has going for him
Seattle Seahawks make another trade for a pass rusher

Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers...

Will Graves

Russell Wilson wins battle to be Steelers’ starting QB

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson as the starter on Wednesday, putting an end to a quarterback competition with Justin Fields

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Jon Rhattigan...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks Roster Moves: 2 of Seattle’s waived players claimed

Two of the players cut by the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday have a new team, and it's the same one. Details on that and reunion for the Hawks.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith Carolina Panthers 2023...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks Season Preview: A close look at the quarterbacks

We kick off our Seattle Seahawks position group preview series by taking a look at quarterbacks Geno Smith and Sam Howell.

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu...

Brent Stecker

The Seahawks players who stand out after roster cuts

With the Seattle Seahawks cut down to 53 players, a few things jump out, not the least of which is Uchenna Nwosu being on the active roster.

21 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks roster Mike Macdonald...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Who made Seahawks’ initial 53-man roster, and who didn’t

Get a look at what the first 53-man roster for the Seattle Seahawks under new head coach Mike Macdonald looks like.

22 hours ago

NFL rookies Seattle Seahawks Week 1 opponent choses starting QB...

Schuyler Dixon

QBs Nix, Williams and Daniels lead NFL rookies to watch

Three rookie quarterbacks drafted in the first round are set to start on opening day with Chicago’s Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels of Washington and Bo Nix for Denver.

22 hours ago

See who the Seahawks have signed to their practice squad