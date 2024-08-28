The Seattle Seahawks have taken another step toward the 2024 NFL regular season, making the initial signings to their practice squad for the year.

The moves were announced Wednesday afternoon, roughly 24 hours after the team had to meet the league’s deadline to cut its roster down to 53 players.

The Seahawks have thus far signed 15 players, leaving two open spots on the practice squad. Though practice squads are typically limited to 16 players, teams can have one more if they are an international player, as is the case for Seattle with tackle Max Pircher, who is from Italy.

Each player that Seattle signed Wednesday had been with the team before Tuesday’s roster cutdown, meaning they cleared waivers unclaimed earlier in the day.

Here is the full list of the Seahawks’ practice squad signings:

• LB Michael Barrett

• DT Kyon Barrs

• S Marquise Blair

• CB Artie Burns

• T McClendon Curtis

• T Garret Greenfield

• RB George Holani

• DE DeVere Levelston

• TE Tyler Mabry

• LB Patrick O’Connell

• S Ty Okada

• G Raiqwon O’Neal

• T Max Pircher

• WR Cody White

• WR Easop Winston Jr.

A few notes on the practice squad:

• LB Michael Barrett sticks with the Seahawks after being acquired in a trade last week with the Carolina Panthers. Barrett is a rookie who was selected in the seventh round of the NFL Draft this spring by Carolina and played his college ball at Michigan, including in 2021 when new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was Wolverines defensive coordinator.

• Familiar veteran faces Artie Burns and Marquise Blair, who have both played in Seattle’s defensive backfield in the past, stay in the Seahawks’ program.

• A trio of names from played at nearby colleges stay in Seattle: LB Patrick O’Connell (Montana), WR Easop Winston Jr. (WSU) and undrafted rookie RB George Holani (Boise State).

• Veteran offensive linemen McClendon Curtis and Raiqwon O’Neal remain in Seattle after spending most of the 2023 campaign on the Seahawks’ 53-man roster.

• A notable omission from the squad is rookie CB D.J. James, an Auburn product who Seattle drafted in the sixth round this spring. James had not been reported to land with another team as of the time of this post.

