Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners activate SS J.P. Crawford off IL

Aug 28, 2024, 10:25 AM | Updated: 12:54 pm

Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford...

J.P. Crawford of the Seattle Mariners is congratulated during a 2024 game. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

SEATTLE – The Seattle Mariners have reinstated shortstop J.P. Crawford from the 10-day injured list, the team announced before Wednesday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Passan: The one thing that makes Mariners’ rotation phenomenal

The 29-yard-old is slated to play shortstop and bat leadoff against the Rays. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

Crawford went 1 for 6 over two games with Triple-A Tacoma in a brief rehab appearance and played in simulated games Monday and Tuesday.

“We brought in some guys to throw him some at-bats and just his progress over those couple days was just pretty quick, and he had a chance to play a couple of games on Tacoma,” manager Dan Wilson said. “So I think he’s ready and raring to go and wanting to get back in there. … We all like what we saw in the at-bats here and it’s going to be great to get him back in that lineup.”

Outfielder Dominic Canzone was optioned to Tacoma in a corresponding roster move.

Crawford went on the IL with a fractured right pinky finger after he was hit by a pitch from Los Angels Angels starter and former Mariner Tyler Anderson on July 22. He is slashing .204/.299/.347 with 13 doubles, one triple, nine home runs in 32 RBIs in 77 games this season.

The 2020 Gold Glove winner posted a career year in 2023, slashing .266/.380/.438 with 35 doubles, 19 home runs and 65 RBIs. The Mariners hope Crawford can regain that form down the stretch as they entered Wednesday 3 1/2 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West with 29 games to play (Houston has 30 remaining).

With Crawford out, utilityman Dylan Moore and infielder Leo Rivas shouldered the load at shortstop. Moore slashed just .171/.330/.276 with five doubles, one home run and nine RBIs in 28 games during Crawford’s absence, while Rivas posted a .263/.344/.281 slash line with one double and eight RBIs in 24 games. Rivas’ .263 average led the team during the stretch.

Wilson indicated that Crawford will need some rest days early in his return and that the team will try to find ways to get Rivas in the lineup.

“Obviously foresee Rivas filling those holes at times,” Wilson said. “We’re going to continue to try to get him in there because he’s really done some things that we really like to see.”

Canzone, 27, has compiled a .208/.265/390 slash line with seven doubles, eight home runs and 17 RBIs in 67 games this season. He’s hitting just .156 in 32 at-bats over his past 15 games.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Did Brant Brown’s interview hint at problem with Mariners’ offense?
Dan Wilson details how he became the new Mariners manager
• Drayer: Servais reflects on time with Mariners, looks to future
• Mariners vet on Scott Servais being let go: ‘It was a shock’
• The File: A closer look at new Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 67° | Low 52°
Roof is open
Rays at Mariners today at 1:10pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Randy Arozarena...

Shane Lantz

Mariners slug 3 homers to beat Rays 6-2, win series

Each member of the Seattle Mariners' outfield homered to lead the way in a 6-2 win that clinched a series victory Wednesday over the Rays.

38 seconds ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez...

Zac Hereth

Watch: Robles, Rodríguez slug two-run HRs in same inning

Victor Robles and Julio Rodríguez each hit two-out, two-run home runs to give the Seattle Mariners a lead against the Tamp Bay Rays.

1 hour ago

Seattle Mariners Tampa Bay Rays Jose Siri...

Luke Olson

Siri’s 2-run homer helps rally Rays over Mariners 3-2

Jose Siri hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Jeffrey Springs pitched five scoreless innings, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Tuesday night.

18 hours ago

Robbie Ray Giants Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Giants place former Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray on IL

The San Francisco Giants placed pitcher Robbie Ray on the injured list with a strained left hamstring, an injury he sustained Sunday against the Mariners.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller...

Brent Stecker

Passan: The one thing that makes Mariners’ rotation phenomenal

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan details one stat that exemplifies why the Seattle Mariners' starting rotation is so good this year.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Brent Stecker

Did Brant Brown’s interview hint at problem with Mariners’ offense?

MLB Network analyst Ryan Rowland-Smith talked to Wyman and Bob about the Seattle Mariners' offense after hearing an interview of a former M's coach.

1 day ago

Mariners activate SS J.P. Crawford off IL