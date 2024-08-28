Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Roster Moves: 2 of Seattle’s waived players claimed

Aug 28, 2024, 10:25 AM | Updated: 1:48 pm

Seattle Seahawks Jon Rhattigan...

Jon Rhattigan and Brady Russell of the Seattle Seahawks during a 2023 game against the 49ers. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

A day after the Seattle Seahawks cut their roster down to 53 in preparation for the 2024 NFL regular season, two of the players they waived were picked up.

The Seahawks players who stand out after roster cuts

Those two players are going to the same place, too. Both veteran linebacker Jon Rhattigan and undrafted rookie defensive end Jamie Sheriff were claimed on waivers by the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday morning, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, did not claim any players cut by other teams.

Sheriff, 24, was a preseason standout for the Seahawks after joining the team during training camp on Aug. 6. The South Alabama product made seven tackles and three sacks in Seattle’s three exhibition games, including a pair of sacks last Saturday in the Seahawks’ 37-33 win at Lumen Field over the Cleveland Browns.

Rhattigan was one of the more notable cuts included on the list when Seattle announced its initial 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon. Undrafted out of Army in 2021, Rhattigan was up and down between the Seahawks’ active roster and practice squad throughout the last three seasons but was a regular contributor on Seattle’s special teams. He appeared in 14 games in 2021, five in 2022 and all 17 last year, and he made a career-high 17 tackles in 2023.

The 25-year-old Rhattigan was due $2.985 million this year as a restricted free agent tender.

Another notable player moving on, albeit not to an active roster, is wide receiver and return man Dee Eskridge. Per reporter Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks’ 2021 second-round pick is signing to the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad.

Reunion in Seattle

While the Seahawks didn’t add anyone on waivers, they have reportedly brought back a familiar face. According to Pelissero, Seattle is signing linebacker Tyreke Smith to its practice squad.

The 24-year-old Smith was a fifth-round NFL Draft pick by the Hawks in 2022 out of Ohio State but appeared in just one regular season game for the team, which occurred last year. He missed his entire rookie season with a hip injury and was released by Seattle in September 2023, but was quickly signed to the team’s practice squad. He was signed by the Arizona Cardinals off of the Seahawks’ practice squad last December and played in two games for the NFC West rivals.

Sticking around

Tight end Jack Westover, an undrafted rookie from the UW Huskies, remains with the Hawks after being waived with an injury designation on Tuesday and going unclaimed Wednesday. A Bellevue native who played in high school at both O’Dea and Mount Si, Westover now goes on the Seahawks’ injured reserve list with a hamstring issue.

Additionally, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning that veteran cornerback Artie Burns has signed to Seattle’s practice squad a day after being released and is expected to be elevated to the active roster for the Week 1 game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 8. Burns appeared in 17 games combined with the Seahawks in 2022 and 2023.

Another familiar name, safety Marquise Blair, signed to Seattle’s practice squad. The Seahawks drafted Blair in the second round out of Utah in 2019. He last played in the regular season in 2022 with Carolina, and rejoined Seattle in July.

For the full practice squad plus details, click here.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Season Preview: A close look at the quarterbacks
Who made Seahawks’ initial 53-man roster, and who didn’t
Chris Petersen: Three things Mike Macdonald has going for him
Seattle Seahawks make another trade for a pass rusher
Video: Wyman, Raible share their Seattle Seahawks preseason standouts

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Marquise Blair...

Brent Stecker

See who the Seahawks have signed to their practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks have announced 15 players signed to their practice squad a day after cutting their roster down to 53 players.

6 minutes ago

Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers...

Will Graves

Russell Wilson wins battle to be Steelers’ starting QB

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson as the starter on Wednesday, putting an end to a quarterback competition with Justin Fields

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith Carolina Panthers 2023...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks Season Preview: A close look at the quarterbacks

We kick off our Seattle Seahawks position group preview series by taking a look at quarterbacks Geno Smith and Sam Howell.

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu...

Brent Stecker

The Seahawks players who stand out after roster cuts

With the Seattle Seahawks cut down to 53 players, a few things jump out, not the least of which is Uchenna Nwosu being on the active roster.

21 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks roster Mike Macdonald...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Who made Seahawks’ initial 53-man roster, and who didn’t

Get a look at what the first 53-man roster for the Seattle Seahawks under new head coach Mike Macdonald looks like.

22 hours ago

NFL rookies Seattle Seahawks Week 1 opponent choses starting QB...

Schuyler Dixon

QBs Nix, Williams and Daniels lead NFL rookies to watch

Three rookie quarterbacks drafted in the first round are set to start on opening day with Chicago’s Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels of Washington and Bo Nix for Denver.

22 hours ago

Seahawks Roster Moves: 2 of Seattle’s waived players claimed