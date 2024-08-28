A day after the Seattle Seahawks cut their roster down to 53 in preparation for the 2024 NFL regular season, two of the players they waived were picked up.

Those two players are going to the same place, too. Both veteran linebacker Jon Rhattigan and undrafted rookie defensive end Jamie Sheriff were claimed on waivers by the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday morning, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, did not claim any players cut by other teams.

Sheriff, 24, was a preseason standout for the Seahawks after joining the team during training camp on Aug. 6. The South Alabama product made seven tackles and three sacks in Seattle’s three exhibition games, including a pair of sacks last Saturday in the Seahawks’ 37-33 win at Lumen Field over the Cleveland Browns.

Just a late night sack for @Jamie_S52 🍟 pic.twitter.com/YHRLDubRfK — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 25, 2024

Rhattigan was one of the more notable cuts included on the list when Seattle announced its initial 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon. Undrafted out of Army in 2021, Rhattigan was up and down between the Seahawks’ active roster and practice squad throughout the last three seasons but was a regular contributor on Seattle’s special teams. He appeared in 14 games in 2021, five in 2022 and all 17 last year, and he made a career-high 17 tackles in 2023.

The 25-year-old Rhattigan was due $2.985 million this year as a restricted free agent tender.

Another notable player moving on, albeit not to an active roster, is wide receiver and return man Dee Eskridge. Per reporter Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks’ 2021 second-round pick is signing to the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad.

Reunion in Seattle

While the Seahawks didn’t add anyone on waivers, they have reportedly brought back a familiar face. According to Pelissero, Seattle is signing linebacker Tyreke Smith to its practice squad.

The 24-year-old Smith was a fifth-round NFL Draft pick by the Hawks in 2022 out of Ohio State but appeared in just one regular season game for the team, which occurred last year. He missed his entire rookie season with a hip injury and was released by Seattle in September 2023, but was quickly signed to the team’s practice squad. He was signed by the Arizona Cardinals off of the Seahawks’ practice squad last December and played in two games for the NFC West rivals.

Sticking around

Tight end Jack Westover, an undrafted rookie from the UW Huskies, remains with the Hawks after being waived with an injury designation on Tuesday and going unclaimed Wednesday. A Bellevue native who played in high school at both O’Dea and Mount Si, Westover now goes on the Seahawks’ injured reserve list with a hamstring issue.

Additionally, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning that veteran cornerback Artie Burns has signed to Seattle’s practice squad a day after being released and is expected to be elevated to the active roster for the Week 1 game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 8. Burns appeared in 17 games combined with the Seahawks in 2022 and 2023.

Another familiar name, safety Marquise Blair, signed to Seattle’s practice squad. The Seahawks drafted Blair in the second round out of Utah in 2019. He last played in the regular season in 2022 with Carolina, and rejoined Seattle in July.

For the full practice squad plus details, click here.

