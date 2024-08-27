Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Giants place former Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray on IL

Aug 27, 2024, 3:19 PM

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The San Francisco Giants placed left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray on the injured list with a strained left hamstring.

The Giants announced before their Tuesday night game with the Milwaukee Brewers that Ray was going on the injured list, retroactive to Monday. They recalled right-hander Landen Roupp from Triple-A Sacramento.

Ray had started the Giants’ 4-3 loss to his former team, the Seattle Mariners, on Sunday, but left before the fourth inning due to hamstring tightness.

Ray, who won the 2021 AL Cy Young Award while pitching for Toronto, is 3-2 with a 4.70 ERA in seven starts this season since coming back from Tommy John surgery. He underwent the surgery in May 2023 and pitched in just one game last year.

He has struck out 43 batters over 30 2/3 innings this season.

The Mariners traded Ray to the Giants in January for outfielder Mitch Haniger.

