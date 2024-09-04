Every day between now and the Sept. 8 season opener, we at Seattle Sports are previewing each of the Seattle Seahawks’ 11 position groups. Today, we take a look at inside linebacker.

Roster breakdown

• Projected starters: Tyrel Dodson, Jerome Baker

• Projected backups: Tyrice Knight, Drake Thomas

Offseason summary

• Who’s out: Bobby Wagner signed a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders. Jordyn Brooks signed a three-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. Devin Bush signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns. Jon Rhattigan was claimed by the Carolina Panthers after being released during the 53-man roster cutdown.

• Who’s in: The Seahawks signed Dodson and Baker to one-year deals. Seattle selected Knight in the fourth round with the 118th overall pick of the NFL Draft.

2024 outlook

In most years the offensive line has been the biggest question mark or brought the biggest reason for concern in Seattle. That’s probably still the case this season, but inside linebacker isn’t far behind. Three of the Seahawks’ off-ball linebackers weren’t on the team last season, and the only one returner (Thomas) played just four defensive snaps. On top of that, Dodson and Baker have dealt with injuries throughout offseason activities and training camp, the latter of which has barely been on the field and didn’t play a single snap in the preseason.

However, Dodson and Baker have by far and away the most experience with a combined 10 NFL seasons entering this year, and they’ll be heavily relied upon members of the defense. Knight could also make an impact right away, especially if Baker is unavailable or limited early on. With what look like deep groups on the defensive line and secondary, the performance of Seattle’s inside linebackers could be the biggest difference maker for the defense.

Tyrel Dodson | 6-0, 240 | Age: 26 | 5th year

2023 stats: 74 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble (17 games)

After making a career-high 10 starts with Buffalo last season, Dodson is set for his first full season as a starter in the NFL. The Texas A&M product had a breakout campaign in his final year with the Bills, setting new career benchmarks in just about every category. Dodson’s 90.2 grade from Pro Football Focus led all linebackers who played at least 20% of their team’s defensive snaps last season.

Jerome Baker | 6-2, 232 | Age: 27 | 7th year

2023 stats: 78 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, one defensive TD (13 games)

Baker has had a productive first six seasons in the NFL while making 82 starts over 94 games. The Ohio State product has three seasons with at least 100 tackles and three more with four or more sacks, including a career-best seven in 2020. Baker has been durable throughout his career, missing just one game over his first five seasons. However, he suffered a sprained MCL that forced him to miss four games late last season, and he’s currently dealing with a hamstring injury that has his status for Week 1 in question.

Tyrice Knight | 6-0, 233 | Age: 23 | 1st year

2023 college stats: 140 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one fumble forced (12 games)

Knight was a tackling machine during a standout college career at UTEP. He led all FBS players 84 solo tackles during his senior season and registered at least 95 total tackles in each of his final three collegiate campaigns. Many viewed Knight as a reach by Seattle in the fourth round of draft due to UTEP playing at a lower level of FBS in Conference USA, but the rookie had a strong preseason while getting ample playing time. If Baker is out or limited when the season starts, Knight figures to be the next in line.

Drake Thomas | 5-11, 228 | Age: 24 | 2nd year

2023 stats: Three tackles (seven games)

Thomas went undrafted out of NC State last year and came to Seattle after being waived by the Raiders at the 53-man roster cutdown. He mostly played special teams before suffering a season-ending knee injury in November. Thomas reached 100 tackles in each of his final two college seasons, combining for 32.5 tackles for loss along the way.

