The first 53-man roster for the Seattle Seahawks under new head coach Mike Macdonald is set.

The Seahawks players who stand out after roster cuts

The Seahawks revealed their roster after the NFL’s deadline on Tuesday afternoon for teams to cut down from 90 players to 53.

While the active roster is now the size it needs to be for the regular season, it doesn’t mean these are the exact players who the Seahawks will take into their Week 1 game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 8. What comes next is a waiver period, so all the players with less than four years of experience who were cut throughout the league can be claimed by other teams. Those cut with at least four years experience are released outright and become free agents.

Just because players were cut by Seattle doesn’t mean they’re gone, either. If they don’t get claimed by another team, they could be added to the Hawks’ practice squad.

Here’s a look at the Seahawks’ full roster plus players who will begin the year on the physically unable to perfom (PUP) list.

Seattle Seahawks’ initial 53-man roster

• Quarterback (2)

Geno Smith, Sam Howell

• Running back (3)

Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh

• Wide receiver (6)

DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo, Laviska Shenault Jr., Dareke Young

• Tight end (4)

Noah Fant, Pharaoh Brown, Brady Russell, AJ Barner

• Offensive line (11)

Charles Cross, Laken Tomlinson, Connor Williams, Anthony Bradford, George Fant, Olu Oluwatimi, Christian Haynes, Jalen Sundell, Sataoa Laumea, Michael Jerrell, Stone Forsythe

• Defensive line (6)

Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, Johnathan Hankins, Byron Murphy II, Mike Morris, Myles Adams

• Outside linebacker (5)

Uchenna Nwosu, Dre’Mont Jones, Boye Mafe, Derick Hall, Trevis Gipson

• Inside linebacker (4)

Tyrel Dodson, Jerome Baker, Tyrice Knight, Drake Thomas

• Cornerback (5)

Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, Tre Brown, Nehemiah Pritchett, Dee Williams

• Safety (4)

Julian Love, Rayshawn Jenkins, K’Von Wallace, Coby Bryant

• Kicker

Jason Myers

• Punter

Michael Dickson

• Long snapper

Chris Stoll

• Reserve/PUP list

T Abraham Lucas

S Jerrick Reed II

NT Cameron Young

• Waived, injured

TE Jack Westover

• Waived

LB Sundiata Anderson

LB Michael Barrett

DT Kyon Barrs

CB Lance Boykin

LB Nelson Ceaser

T/G McClendon Curtis

WR Dee Eskridge

TE Michael Ezeike

TE Devon Garrison

LB Easton Gibbs

T Garret Greenfield

WR Hayden Hatten

RB George Holani

CB D.J. James

CB Carlton Johnson

DT Mario Kendricks

DT DeVere Levelston

RB Kobe Lewis

TE Tyler Mabry

G Ilm Manning

LB Patrick O’Connell

S Ty Okada

T Raiqwon O’Neal

T Max Pircher

LB Jon Rhattigan

RB Kairee Robinson

WR Ty Scott

LB Jamie Sheriff

WR Cody White

WR Easop Winston Jr.

• Terminated, Vested Veteran

S Marquise Blair

CB Artie Burns

LB Blake Lynch

QB PJ Walker

The initial 53-man roster is locked. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/ogsvYwWDCr — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 27, 2024

