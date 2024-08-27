Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Who made Seahawks’ initial 53-man roster, and who didn’t

Aug 27, 2024, 3:38 PM | Updated: 4:36 pm

Seattle Seahawks roster Mike Macdonald...

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald a preseason game against Cleveland on Aug. 24, 2024. (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

(Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

SeattleSports.com Staff's Profile Picture

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

The first 53-man roster for the Seattle Seahawks under new head coach Mike Macdonald is set.

The Seahawks players who stand out after roster cuts

The Seahawks revealed their roster after the NFL’s deadline on Tuesday afternoon for teams to cut down from 90 players to 53.

While the active roster is now the size it needs to be for the regular season, it doesn’t mean these are the exact players who the Seahawks will take into their Week 1 game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 8. What comes next is a waiver period, so all the players with less than four years of experience who were cut throughout the league can be claimed by other teams. Those cut with at least four years experience are released outright and become free agents.

Just because players were cut by Seattle doesn’t mean they’re gone, either. If they don’t get claimed by another team, they could be added to the Hawks’ practice squad.

Here’s a look at the Seahawks’ full roster plus players who will begin the year on the physically unable to perfom (PUP) list.

Seattle Seahawks’ initial 53-man roster

Quarterback (2)

Geno Smith, Sam Howell

Running back (3)

Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh

Wide receiver (6)

DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo, Laviska Shenault Jr., Dareke Young

Tight end (4)

Noah Fant, Pharaoh Brown, Brady Russell, AJ Barner

Offensive line (11)

Charles Cross, Laken Tomlinson, Connor Williams, Anthony Bradford, George Fant, Olu Oluwatimi, Christian Haynes, Jalen Sundell, Sataoa Laumea, Michael Jerrell, Stone Forsythe

Defensive line (6)

Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, Johnathan Hankins, Byron Murphy II, Mike Morris, Myles Adams

Outside linebacker (5)

Uchenna Nwosu, Dre’Mont Jones, Boye Mafe, Derick Hall, Trevis Gipson

Inside linebacker (4)

Tyrel Dodson, Jerome Baker, Tyrice Knight, Drake Thomas

Cornerback (5)

Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, Tre Brown, Nehemiah Pritchett, Dee Williams

Safety (4)

Julian Love, Rayshawn Jenkins, K’Von Wallace, Coby Bryant

Kicker

Jason Myers

Punter

Michael Dickson

Long snapper

Chris Stoll

Reserve/PUP list

T Abraham Lucas
S Jerrick Reed II
NT Cameron Young

Waived, injured

TE Jack Westover

Waived

LB Sundiata Anderson
LB Michael Barrett
DT Kyon Barrs
CB Lance Boykin
LB Nelson Ceaser
T/G McClendon Curtis
WR Dee Eskridge
TE Michael Ezeike
TE Devon Garrison
LB Easton Gibbs
T Garret Greenfield
WR Hayden Hatten
RB George Holani
CB D.J. James
CB Carlton Johnson
DT Mario Kendricks
DT DeVere Levelston
RB Kobe Lewis
TE Tyler Mabry
G Ilm Manning
LB Patrick O’Connell
S Ty Okada
T Raiqwon O’Neal
T Max Pircher
LB Jon Rhattigan
RB Kairee Robinson
WR Ty Scott
LB Jamie Sheriff
WR Cody White
WR Easop Winston Jr.

Terminated, Vested Veteran

S Marquise Blair
CB Artie Burns
LB Blake Lynch
QB PJ Walker

