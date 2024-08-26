Seattle Mariners general manager Justin Hollander provided updates on multiple players dealing with injuries prior to Monday’s series opener at T-Mobile Park against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Dan Wilson details how he became the new Mariners manager

Here’s a quick look at some of the notes provided by Hollander, as reported by Mariners insider Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports.

• Shortstop J.P. Crawford, who is working his way back from a right hand/pinky fracture, has been on a rehab assignment in recent days with Triple-A Tacoma. Because the Rainiers don’t have a game scheduled for Monday, Crawford instead took part in a simulated game at T-Mobile Park. With the Rainiers on the road in El Paso this week, Crawford will take part in one more sim game Tuesday and it is possible he could return before the series with the Rays ends Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Crawford has had multiple stints on the 10-day injured list this season. He had his best statistical year at the plate in 2023 with 19 home runs and an American League-leading 94 walks, but he’s scuffled to a .204/.299/.347 slash line for a .645 OPS in 77 games this year. Crawford has maintained his power and patience, though, with nine homers and 38 walks.

Crawford is 1 for 6 with a walk in two games with Tacoma on his rehab assignment.

• Outfielder Victor Robles is out of the lineup for a second straight game after taking a pitch off a finger on a bunt attempt Saturday, but is available off the bench Tuesday night and could get a start Wednesday.

• Right-handed relievers Yimi García and Gregory Santos are both at the Mariners’ complex in Peoria, Ariz., with no timelines right now for their returns. Each were notable trade additions expected to play key roles in the back end of Seattle’s bullpen, only for injuries to get in the way.

The 34-year-old García, acquired just before the MLB trade deadline in late July from the Blue Jays, had scoreless outings in six of his first seven appearances with Seattle but gave up at least a run in each of his next three before being placed on the 15-day IL last Friday with elbow inflammation. Hollander said he would resume throwing this week and the hope is to have him back at some point in September.

Santos, 24, came to the Mariners in an offseason trade with the White Sox but missed the first 3 1/2 months of the season with a right latissimus dorsi strain and landed back on the IL on Aug. 2 with biceps inflammation. Hollander said he is throwing in Arizona.

• Another key reliever, Matt Brash, is “doing great” in his work after undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery in May. Hollander said Brash will be around team when it returns for its next homestand from Sept. 10-19.

Monday’s opener against the Rays is set for a 6:40 p.m. start, with radio coverage from Seattle Sports beginning at 5:30 with the pregame show. For details on how to stream Mariners Radio Network broadcasts, click here.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Breakdown: M’s pick up much-needed series win after manager change

• Drayer: Servais reflects on time with Mariners, looks to future

• Mariners vet on Scott Servais being let go: ‘It was a shock’

• Dan Wilson steps in at manager as M’s try to save season

• What manager change could mean for rest of Seattle Mariners’ season