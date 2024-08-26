Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BUMP AND STACY

Bump: 3 Seahawks dark horses to make the 53-man roster

Aug 26, 2024, 3:01 PM | Updated: 3:32 pm

YouTube video
Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

All eyes in Seattle are on the Seahawks’ roster, as the Hawks need to cut it down to 53 players by 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon as the NFL readies for the regular season.

Sizing up Seahawks’ top roster-spot battles ahead of cutdown

Naturally, Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy set their sets on the roster bubble during Monday’s edition of their daily Four-Down Territory segment.

Stacy Rost asked her co-host, former Seahawks wide receiver and current analyst Michael Bumpus, for some dark horse candidates to make the cut. Here are the three Bumpus shared.

1. Dee Eskridge, WR/KR/PR

You’re shaking your head while reading this, aren’t you? Of course the first name that Bumpus said was Eskridge, who Bumpus notably championed as a potential Seahawks draft pick out of Western Michigan before the Hawks did just that in 2021. We can go back through the archives here at SeattleSports.com and find numerous posts of Bumpus talking about Eskridge from every year since then (here’s 2021, 2022 and 2023), but Eskridge has struggled to produce as a pro, making his spot on the roster going forward far from a guarantee.

The 27-year-old Eskridge has something in his favor, though: his 79-yard punt return for a touchdown in Saturday’s 37-33 preseason finale win over Cleveland.

“My man, Dee Eskridge. Come on, Dee. Come on, Dee,” Bumpus said. “When he took that 79-yarder to that house, I know y’all was thinking about me. I know you were for sure because (Bump and Stacy producer Curtis Rogers) texted and said, ‘Congratulations, your adult son just made a play.’

“… He took one to the house. If he does not (make the Seahawks roster), that just tells me that he’s not picking up the playbook or there’s something else going on at the receiver position. But as a returner, he showed, ‘Look, I can do this.’ I haven’t seen a punt return to the house in Lumen in a very long time. That was fun to watch.”

Brady Russell, TE

Bumpus has been impressed by what the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Russell has shown, relating the 25-year-old Colorado product to former Seahawks Pro Bowler Nick Bellore, who was key on special teams while also able to play fullback on offense and linebacker on defense.

“I think Russell’s going to make this team,” Bumpus said. “He is great in the run game, and I think there is going to be a time where you need a true fullback. He can be the Nick Bellore. He can be the guy that plays multiple positions. You can line him up at tight end, you can line him up at fullback, he might even be able to play linebacker if you need him.”

Russell signed with Seattle last September and played 15 games for the Seahawks on special teams. In three preseason games this month, he made five catches for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Patrick O’Connell, LB

Speaking of linebacker, Bumpus zeroed in on a player who actually does play the position – the 25-year-old O’Connell, who played in college at Montana and appeared in one game with the Seahawks last season.

“I really like what he’s done so far. I don’t know if he’ll make the active roster, but if they can slip him on the practice squad, I think that’s the guy that you need on your squad.”

O’Connell, who checks in at 6-1 and 227 pounds, made 12 tackles combined in Seattle’s three preseason games.

Catch the Four-Down Territory segment at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. during each edition of Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy, which airs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

How bad is Uchenna Nwosu’s injury? Report provides update
Seattle Seahawks make another trade for a pass rusher
Rost: Three things that stand out after Seahawks’ preseason finale
Seahawks Notebook: RB Kenny McIntosh caps strong preseason in style
ESPN Power Ranking Reaction: Should Seattle Seahawks be higher?

Bump & Stacy Show

Bump and Stacy

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: #Seahawks, #Bears agree to trade for LB Darrell Taylor

The Seahawks have agreed to their second trade in as many days, this time sending LB Darrell Taylor to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick. What can we learn from this move, and why did it happen? Former #Seahawks WR Michael Bumpus (Bump & Stacy) shares his thoughts with Stacy Rost. […]

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

Brent Stecker

What change at manager could mean for rest of Mariners’ season

Former MLB pitcher and current analyst Trevor May shared his insight on how the Seattle Mariners' roster could react with a change at manager.

4 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: ESPN’S David Schoenfield on new #Mariners expectations without Scott Servais at helm

Scott Servais is reportedly out as skipper of the #SeattleMariners, so what should fans expect moving forward? Senior Writer at ESPN David Schoenfield joins Michael Bumpus & Stacy Rost (Bump & Stacy – Weekdays 10a-2p) provide his reaction live on Seattle Sports. Listen to The Bump & Stacy Show weekdays from 10 a.m. – 2 […]

4 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: #InstantReaction: #Mariners relieve manager Scott Servais of duties

Ken Rosenthal (The Athletic) reports the Seattle Mariners have parted ways with manager Scott Servais after nine seasons with the ball club. Michael Bumpus & Stacy Rost (Bump & Stacy – Weekdays 10a-2p) provide instant reaction live on Seattle Sports. With an entirely new Seattle Seahawks coaching staff in place, Stacy Rost (Bump & Stacy […]

4 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Why the #WSU Cougars are ready to win in 2024

With the dissolution of the Pac-12 and the #WSU Cougars left behind – how will the 2024 football season look? Michael Bumpus & Stacy Rost (Bump & Stacy – Weekdays 10a-2p) are joined by the head football coach Jake Dickert to set the scene for #Cougar football in 2024. Listen to The Bump & Stacy […]

4 days ago

WSU Cougars coach Jake Dickert...

Zac Hereth

WSU’s Dickert: What stands out about Cougars’ new starting QB

WSU Cougars coach Jake Dickert explains what John Mateer brings to the table and why he won the starting QB job in Pullman.

5 days ago

Bump: 3 Seahawks dark horses to make the 53-man roster