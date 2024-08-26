Hawks Live at The Bellevue Collection
Aug 26, 2024, 1:52 PM
Hawks Live is back at the Bellevue Square Center Court from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on select Thursdays throughout the NFL season. Fans are encouraged to come and listen as Seahawks broadcasters and former players Michael Bumpus and Paul Moyer dive into live in-person interviews with Seahawks players while previewing upcoming matchup. See below for the Hawks Live schedule.
- September 5, 12, 19, 26
- October 3, 17, 24, 31
- November 14, 21
- December 5, 12
In person attendees will have multiple opportunities to win a gift card to a variety of restaurants in the Dining District at The Bellevue Collection. Viewers must be present to win.