Hawks Live at The Bellevue Collection

Hawks Live is back at the Bellevue Square Center Court from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on select Thursdays throughout the NFL season. Fans are encouraged to come and listen as Seahawks broadcasters and former players Michael Bumpus and Paul Moyer dive into live in-person interviews with Seahawks players while previewing upcoming matchup. See below for the Hawks Live schedule.

September 5, 12, 19, 26

October 3, 17, 24, 31

November 14, 21

December 5, 12

In person attendees will have multiple opportunities to win a gift card to a variety of restaurants in the Dining District at The Bellevue Collection. Viewers must be present to win.