Hawks Live at The Bellevue Collection

Aug 26, 2024, 1:52 PM

...

Hawks Live is back at the Bellevue Square Center Court from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on select Thursdays throughout the NFL season. Fans are encouraged to come and listen as Seahawks broadcasters and former players Michael Bumpus and Paul Moyer dive into live in-person interviews with Seahawks players while previewing upcoming matchup. See below for the Hawks Live schedule.

  • September 5, 12, 19, 26
  • October 3, 17, 24, 31
  • November 14, 21
  • December 5, 12

In person attendees will have multiple opportunities to win a gift card to a variety of restaurants in the Dining District at The Bellevue Collection. Viewers must be present to win.

Win Tickets to see Slipknot at the White River Amphitheatre!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Slipknot live at the White River Amphitheatre on September 7, 2024!

3 days ago

Edgar’s Cantina Broadcasts from T-Mobile Park

You can find Seattle Sports “Wyman and Bob” show live at T-Mobile Park every Friday when the Mariners play at home!

17 days ago

Mariners and Museum of Pop Culture team up for Power of Pop Culture Night on August 27th!

The Mariners have teamed up with MoPOP (Museum of Pop Culture) for Power of Pop Culture Night on Tuesday, August 27th!

17 days ago

Gamedays at Hatback Bar & Grille!

If you're a fan of Seattle Sports, make Hatback Bar & Grille part of your Mariners gameday experience!

17 days ago

Meet Bigfoot and enter to win a Miller Light Varsity Style Jacket!

Miller Lite has your chance to win a Miller Lite Varsity style jacket!

17 days ago

Seattle Mariners Theme Nights

The Mariners have a season packed with exciting theme nights for everyone to enjoy!

17 days ago

