SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

How bad is Seahawks LB Uchenna Nwosu’s injury? Report provides update

Aug 26, 2024, 12:38 PM | Updated: 2:12 pm

Uchenna Nwosu of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a play on Sept. 10, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


The return of outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu was expected to be a big boost for the Seattle Seahawks’ defense when the season starts. It appears now that return will have to wait.

Sizing up Seahawks’ top roster-spot battles ahead of cutdown

Nwosu suffered a knee injury in Saturday’s 37-33 Seahawks win over the Cleveland Browns in a preseason finale, and the latest update from an NFL insider doesn’t paint a promising picture. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a source said Nwosu has a sprained MCL and is expected to miss between two and six weeks.

Nwosu is Seattle’s top edge rusher, but he missed 11 games last year after suffering a season-ending pectoral injury. If he begins the season on injured reserve, he would have to miss a minimum of four weeks.

Nwosu’s injury occurred when Cleveland guard Wyatt Teller blocked him low on a play that resulted in a cut block penalty.

The Seahawks signed Nwosu in free agency ahead of the 2022 season, and he broke out in Seattle with a career-high 9.5 sacks, 26 QB hits, 12 tackles for loss, 42 combined tackles, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Seattle signed Nwosu to a three-year contract extension worth up $59 million in July 2023.

In six games last season, he made two sacks, six QB hits, four tackles for loss, 16 combined tackles and two forced fumbles.

The Seahawks appeared to address the injury concerns with Nwosu on Monday morning, trading a late-round draft pick to Jacksonville for fifth-year outside linebacker Trevis Gipson.

Seattle Seahawks make another trade for a pass rusher

The Seahawks’ Week 1 matchup is a 1:05 p.m. game on Sept. 8 at Lumen Field in Seattle against the Denver Broncos. Radio coverage from Seattle Sports will begin at 10 a.m. with the pregame show. For details on all of the ways to listen to Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts with play-by-play announcer Steve Raible and color commentator Dave Wyman, click here.

