The Seattle Seahawks wrapped up their preseason, but what’s next?

Seahawks notebook: Kenny McIntosh caps strong preseason in style

The Seahawks finished their first preseason under new head coach Mike Macdonald at 2-1. Let’s face it though, you don’t really care about that record. You probably want to know who might get cut, which surprise names could make the roster, when all of those decisions need to be made, and what actually matters for the next week or so.

First, the basics: The deadline to trim rosters to the final 53 is this Tuesday. Clubs need to have their rosters completed by 1 p.m. In the past, the Seahawks have typically waited a few additional hours to post their roster to social media.

Waivers process the following day on Wednesday, meaning clubs can establish a practice squad of 16 players, or up to 17 players if one is an international player.

Quick roster guesses, based on our own practice observations and interviews we’ve conducted over the last few weeks, are honestly pretty predictable. Boring even. I wouldn’t expect any major surprises here. You’re probably already anticipating that right tackle Abraham Lucas will be placed on the regular-season physically unable to perform (PUP) list, that Laviska Shenault may have earned himself that final wide receiver spot, that Kenny McIntosh bounced back after a quiet rookie season to secure a role, and that tight end Brady Russell showed enough talent (and health in a banged-up tight end room) to make it.

Here’s what else is happening:

We’ll all be talking about Ryan Grubb’s offense heading into Week 1

Well, fans certainly didn’t find it with the Mariners this year, so maybe it’s the Seahawks who will bring real offensive production.

I say that knowing all eyes are on defense. And why wouldn’t they be? One of the worst defenses in the league now has a head coach who, as a coordinator, schemed up the best defense last season. Their first draft pick was on defense. Their biggest offseason extension was on defense. When the season opens, you’ll hear Steve Raible and Dave Wyman talking about the defense as the first quarter gets underway.

But seeing Geno Smith in Grubb’s offense in a game setting for the first time gives us something else to anticipate and chew on. A college-turned-pro first-year coordinator who oversaw one of the best offenses in the NCAA last season was always going to be intriguing, but Grubb’s offense looks impressive early (sure, with the caveat that it’s the preseason, limited drives with starters, and all have been against primarily defensive backups for Cleveland).

The first-unit offense was aggressive early; their first drive was five pass plays with a 25-yard bomb to Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the second attempt and a 21-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf.

National eyes are taking notice early. Bucky Brooks on Friday wondered if Grubb might be the league’s next innovator, praising in particular his use of condensed formations and pre-snap motion to help take advantage of some impressive weapons. So far, so good. Let’s see how it looks against a starting defense in Week 1.

We’re all waiting to hear about Uchenna Nwosu

I’m not going to call the chop block on Uchenna Nwosu from Browns guard Wyatt Teller a dirty play. I’ll say it’s a bad decision and perhaps even a stupid one. The illegal tackle drew a flag for Cleveland, but who cares about the Browns – Seahawks fans are just hoping it won’t cost the team’s best outside linebacker any time missed.

Nwosu was forced out of the game following the play and head coach Mike Macdonald called it a knee injury postgame, adding that Nwosu would undergo testing Sunday and that the team would know more in the coming days.

Nwosu was one of Seattle’s most productive defenders last season and that group (and the stat sheets) felt his absence following a season-ending torn pec. If I had to bet on one Seahawks player being the first since 2018 to get double-digit sacks, it would be him. But at the very least, this season brings a bit more depth thanks to continued development from former second-round pick Derick Hall.

We’re all watching that battle for the final receiver spot

It feels as though Shenault has secured that final spot, but Dee Eskridge made things interesting with a 79-yard punt return touchdown.

Shanault’s blocking on special teams might still earn him the nod here, but Eskridge, who has struggled to stay healthy, badly needed a chance to showcase big-play ability, and he got it (and was met with cheering teammates).

